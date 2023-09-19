WATCH: Video surfaces as Nick Chubb suffers horrifying leg injury on MNF game vs. Steelers

Nick Chubb suffered a horrific leg injury while playing for the Browns against the Steelers on Monday Night Football. He was one of the brightest sparks during the first half of the game. As both defenses struggled, he was the one who kept doing his thing and picking up the yards.

When something is working, there is a natural inclination to keep doing that. And Cleveland banked on it as they gave the ball to him when they were in the redzone. He barreled towards the endzone but was stopped by Minkah Fitzpatrick.

That stop ended up injuring Nick Chubb. The replay was so graphic that the broadcasters refused to show it. However, given that it was shown on the stadium screen, it is common knowledge. Hence, we are choosing to reproduce here for the purposes of reporting. It is a horrific video, though, and viewer discretion is advised.

His leg gets caught underneath and bends from the knee at an unnatural angle. At one point, his upper body is nearly perpendicular to his lower leg, pivoting around the knee area.

Note: Some might find the below video distressing

What impact will this injury have on Nick Chubb's career?

Nick Chubb is just 27 years old. However, in terms of how quickly teams move on from their running backs, he is a seasoned veteran. He entered the league in 2018 and has since made it to four Pro Bowls. He was an All-Pro last year as well.

The second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft has been a revelation. He averaged 5.3 yards per carry, which is highest among anyone in the league since that time. He is one of the reasons why the Cleveland Browns have been able to establish themselves as a franchise in the past few years and shed the baggage of being perennial losers.

However, looking at the severity of the leg injury, one cannot help but wonder what comes next. One of the reasons franchises get new running backs instead of using veterans is because they do not want to pay big money to players who can get injuries like this.

Nick Chubb had signed a $36.6 million extension with the team in 2021 for three years that makes him a free agent in a couple of seasons. However, when he comes back from the injury, he might have lost some of his pace and may not be able to change directions as easily. Beyond the immediate moment in the game, this could have severe implications for his career, even though we hope none of it comes to pass.