WATCH: Cam Newton gets into massive brawl with TSP crew at 7-on-7 camp in Atlanta

Cam Newton may not be playing football anymore, but he is still drawing attention.

On Sunday, a video emerged of the former Carolina Panthers quarterback fighting members of Top Shelf Performance, a 7-on-7 football team that was participating in the We Ball Sports tournament held in his native Atlanta. He had two teams at that event, both bearing the name C1N.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Additional footage from Twitter user @vanman_1000 appears to show TSP attempting to ambush Newton near a tent, escalating the scuffle.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

According to Fox News, the altercation may have origins in a video he posted before the tournament, where he said:

"If you beat my team – 15U C1N Red or 18UC1N Platinum – I will pay every single player on the team. Tell me who's doing that. If that ain't putting your money where your mouth is, I don't know what to say."

Newton has declined to comment on the matter.

Robert Griffin III reacts to Cam Newton's 1-on-7 fight with TSP

One person who reacted to the Cam Newton-TSP incident was fellow former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III. On his X account, he said that the 2015 MVP's assailants should have known better before ambushing him:

"Cam Newton led Auburn to a Natty with 1 O-lineman that started an NFL game and no one else recording a NFL reception, rush attempt or pass attempt. He’s used to being a one man army, so you are delulu if you thought some guys jumping him was gonna phase him. Hat didn’t even move."

Expand Tweet

Cam Newton surprisingly defends Brock Purdy amid criticism over 49ers' Super Bowl loss

Elsewhere, Newton has some surprisingly positive words for Brock Purdy.

In the aftermath of the San Francisco 49ers' Super Bowl LVIII loss, he said on the latest episode of his "4th & 1 podcast" that other factors were to blame for the result, not the former Mr. Irrelevant's play:

“The 49ers, they were just trying to get points. And that is not Brock Purdy’s fault. That’s bad coaching. There was too many people who was exposed. They didn’t know the real rules of overtime.

"The fact that they weren’t addressed to what the rules were, that’s Steve Wilks, that’s (Kyle) Shanahan, that’s John Lynch, that’s the 49ers organization, and that’s not Brock Purdy’s fault. He played good enough for his team to win. He made plays, and he made plays in times of need as well.”

Those comments represent quite the change from his previous dismissals of Purdy as "a game manager," which he even expounded on at least once.