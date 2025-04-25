WATCH: Cam Ward gets surprise from $16,000,000 worth NFL Hall of Famer following Titans' No. 1 pick

The Tennessee Titans took Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick at the 2025 NFL draft on Thursday. Less than 24 hours after making it into the big league, the quarterback received a special surprise from Titans legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Warren Moon.

Moon, who is worth $16 million as per CelebrityNetWorth, gave Ward his No. 1 jersey, which the Titans had retired since 2006. Here is the video of Ward receiving Moon's blessings to wear his unretired shirt number:

Moon was part of the Titans when they were called the Houston Oilers. The quarterback spent 10 seasons (from 1984 to 1993) with the team and won the Offensive Player of the Year award in 1990. He also earned six Pro Bowl honors.

On Friday, Moon waxed lyrical on Ward.

"I just came here because I got a lot of respect for this young man right here," Moon said. "I wore the No. 1 for a lot of different reasons and for a long time starting back in 1976. Now I'm part of the Titans family and my Oiler jersey will probably never be worn again. But the Tennessee Titans jersey is going to be worn by Cam to kind of revitalize it."

Ward began his collegiate career at Incarnate Word in 2020 and played two years with the Cardinals. He transferred to Washington State in 2022, and spent two seasons with the Cougars.

In 2024, Ward transferred to Miami for his final college season.

Cam Ward can become Titans' QB1 for 2025 NFL season

Tennessee Titans QB Cam Ward - Source: Imagn

Despite earning the distinction to go as the top pick at the 2025 NFL draft, Cam Ward will need to fight for the QB1 spot at Tennessee.

The Titans have Will Levis, who didn't fare particularly well last season. However, Ward will have to fend off competition from Levis in the offseason for the starting role.

In his sole year at Miami in 2024, Ward racked up 4,313 passing yards and a school-record 39 touchdowns. He was named the ACC Player of the Year and finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

