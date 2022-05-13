WATCH: Chargers brutally troll Browns over Deshaun Watson lawsuits in epic schedule release video

We don't know who the next Super Bowl champion will be, but the Los Angeles Chargers have just won the internet for the best schedule release. As each team went on to release their schedule for the upcoming season, the Los Angeles Chargers decided to get creative and release it as an anime video. Most notably at the expense of Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns.

Los Angeles Chargers @chargers Should we REALLY make our schedule release video an anime?



yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes Should we REALLY make our schedule release video an anime?yes yes yesyesyesyes yes yes yesyes yes yes yes yesyes yesyes yes yesyes yesye yes yesyes yes yesyes https://t.co/A0TvmYJUOQ

In the video, they looked at themselves and all their opponents as anime characters. It made for some great viewing. If the rest of the team can match the creativity of the Chargers' marketing team on the field, they will be in with a shout at becoming Super Bowl champions.

Los Angeles Chargers take aim at opponents, including Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns

The video shows the opponents they play each week and there are some not-so-sly references and shots fired at each of their opponents.

We see the Oakland Raiders in Week 1 on a pirate ship only for them to become a bottle ship thrown in the trash. We see them riding Dolphins in a dig at Miami. We a the Legion of Boom tombstone and a "run the ball" dig, referring to the Super Bowl play that cost the Seattle Seahawks the game. Russell Wilson is shown wanting to cook but the only thing burning behind him is Mile High as the Chargers leave.

But particular sketches are just brutal, none more so than the one for Week 5 against Deshaun Watson's Browns. The Browns have taken on Deshaun Watson despite a civil lawsuit pending against him for sexual harassment. Instead of mentioning it, they simply cut it out from the video. By not saying anything about Deshaun Watson and the Browns, they end up saying more than ever.

But the Browns and Deshaun Watson are not the only ones to be mercilessly mocked. The Atlanta Falcons are shown flying into a Waffle House board and beneath it says "28% off 3 waffles or more"; a reference to their Super Bowl loss against the Patriots when leading 28-3.

The Jacksonville Jaguars may have gotten rid of Urban Meyer, but the Chargers are keen to keep reminding them. Using an anime jaguar in the same clothes that Meyer was dressed in when taped in close proximity to a woman who is not his wife.

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals did not escape their mockery either as they were shown to be deleting tweets; in reference to the quarterback erasing his posts off social media recently.

Teams and players like Deshaun Watson are not the only ones to be targeted, with NFL insiders rushing to break stories becoming another highlight, which shows competing individuals trying to get ahead of each other.

The whole video comes together very nicely and one could spend more time looking up even more references to trolling other teams. The Chargers’ social media has done an amazing job there. Now it is up to the team to ensure they win those games and this doesn't blow up in their faces.

LIVE POLL Q. Are the Chargers Super Bowl contenders? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell