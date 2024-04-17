WATCH: Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh gives tour of his viral RV after LA move

Jim Harbaugh's return to the NFL is one of the most highly-anticipated moments of the 2024-25 NFL season.

After winning the national title game with the Michigan Wolverines, he was hired by the Los Angeles Chargers to revitalize their Justin Herbert-led offense. And he has overseen a massive roster overhaul that includes losing Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Gerald Everett.

With Chargers spring camp already over two weeks in, Harbaugh decided to take a breather in Huntington Beach with his offensive coordinator Greg Roman. He proudly gave the team media a tour of his RV, a Ford-based Quantum Thor (Roman would also show off his own RV - a Newmar Ventana). The RV has attracted much online attention ever since Harbaugh's comments in March about always wanting to live in an RV during NFL's league meetings:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh receives visits from two of his former Michigan players

"Is Jim Harbaugh planning a grand Michigan reunion in Los Angeles?"

That question has been looming ever since the Chargers' new head coach started overhauling his staff.

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter served the same position with the Wolverines, and he will also have former assistant Dylan Roney working with him. Ben Herbert, the team's executive director of player performance, was formerly the school's strength and conditioning coach and assistant head coach.

But if wideout Roman Wilson is to be believed, Harbaugh also wants to reunite with his former players in the draft. Wilson recently said on the NFL on Fox podcast:

"I wouldn't be surprised if like all nine of us end up going [to the Chargers]. But seriously, like at least five or six. I think he's going to take a lot of us... I'd absolutely love that."

Also on Tuesday, two key defenders from the Wolverines' 2023 title run made visits to Inglewood: defensive tackle Kris Jenkins and linebacker Junior Colson.

Jenkins, the son of former multiple-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler Kris Sr., was a defensive captain as a senior, logging 37 tackles (17 solo), 2.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery and interception each in 15 games. Colson, meanwhile, finished his junior campaign with 95 tackles (44 solo) and two pass deflections.

The two were part of a defense that ranked first in average yards allowed (247) and average points allowed (10.4).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback