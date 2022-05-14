Watch: Chargers take brutal shot at dancing Urban Meyer viral meme

The Los Angeles Chargers may have just won the internet, but Urban Meyer may not be all that happy about it. But then again, given how averse he was to winning with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he might not like winning of any kind.

For those of you with short memories, let us jog your mind and remind you what happened with Urban Meyer in the 2021 season. There are piles of rubbish to pick through, but we refer particularly to what happened after the game in Week 4. The Jaguars lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 24-21, and instead of taking the plane home with the rest of the team, he stayed back in Ohio.

Doing what, you ask? Well, a video recording emerged of him with a woman who was not his wife, in what can only be described as risque, as she was seen dancing and grinding onto his lap. It became one of the defining images of a coach who seemed clueless in the NFL.

Note: NSFW Video Below

GatorHater @GatorsHater #urbanmeyer What a night!!!! Gators lose and Urban Meyer gets caught in 4K having a shorty grinding on him (not his wife). It’s great to be a gator hater! #GatorHater What a night!!!! Gators lose and Urban Meyer gets caught in 4K having a shorty grinding on him (not his wife). It’s great to be a gator hater! #GatorHater #urbanmeyer https://t.co/O1QwnCVQ4T

While the Jaguars and Urban Meyer have since parted, the Chargers seem intent on not letting them forget it in a hurry.

Chargers release NFL Schedule featuring anime roasting Urban Meyer

Los Angeles Chargers @chargers Should we REALLY make our schedule release video an anime?



yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes Should we REALLY make our schedule release video an anime?yes yes yesyesyesyes yes yes yesyes yes yes yes yesyes yesyes yes yesyes yesye yes yesyes yes yesyes https://t.co/A0TvmYJUOQ

The video opens with the Chargers players as anime characters and then progresses onto their opponents each week. All opponents are trolled to various degrees.

The Cleveland Browns are just given a rainbow screen saying it is redacted on the advice of their lawyers, a sly nod to the ongoing civil cases for sexual harassment against newly-signed Deshaun Watson. The 28% off on 3 waffles cooks the Atlanta Falcons. The Indianapolis Colts are seen operating a quarterback carousel.

Even individuals are not exempt from it as a couple of NFL insiders are seen furiously trying to break a story before the other. But no individual has been perhaps as embarrassed as Urban Meyer in this video.

An anime jaguar is mocked up in the exact clothes that Meyer was wearing when he got caught on camera with the unbecoming act as detailed above. It shows a camera recording and the jaguar caught unawares, just as Meyer was.

To think that the Chargers could have mocked any of the players on the team and, instead, chose to go after Urban Meyer, who is no longer with the organization, is testament to the deep stench he has left on and off the field. Maybe even Jaguars fans cracked a wry smile while watching that and silently thought, "Good riddance."

Edited by Windy Goodloe