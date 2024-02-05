WATCH: Chiefs fans gather on road to wish Rashee Rice good luck for Super Bowl clash vs 49ers

Rashee Rice was a silver lining in a road full of problems.

This has been a disappointing season for whoever thought the Chiefs could survive with such a young receiving group. It's clear that the plan has failed, but they found a way to be just good enough in the playoffs. And Rashee Rice developed into one of Mahomes' most important weapons - but at the same time, well, he was their only good wide receiver.

So when he drove across the streets of his home before taking on to Las Vegas to the Super Bowl, his neighbors were there to wish him good luck. All Chiefs fans certainly appreciate his efforts throughout a difficult season for the offense, even though they still made it to the big game:

Why does the color of the Chiefs' jersey matter in the Super Bowl?

Patrick Mahomes will play in the fourth Super Bowl in six years as a starter quarterback in his career. The Kansas City Chiefs superstar has redefined what greatness means in the league, and he has a huge chance to establish a new dynasty in the league if he wins the third Super Bowl in five years.

However, they have been dealt somewhat of a blow for the game against the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs will wear their red jerseys during the game, while the 49ers will be wearing white. Why does it matter? Well - since 2004, teams who wear white in the big game are 16-3.

Rashee Rice's 2023 season

He was the best wide receiver on the team, netting 938 yards and seven touchdowns in only his first year, which is even more impressive if you consider that he was the player attracting the most attention from opposing cornerbacks.

Rashee Rice was just a second-round pick, but he had to create an impact quickly since the other wide receivers lacked enough quality to deserve any trust. While he had his fair share of problems, his development was strong enough to make him the best player in the room - however, it doesn't change how the Chiefs need to get better receivers for the next season.