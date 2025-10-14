WATCH: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt shares intimate kiss with BF Derek Green during SNF vs. Lions

Gracie Hunt shared a romantic moment with her new boyfriend, Derek Green, during the Kansas City Chiefs' Sunday night game. As the new NFL season started, she has been regularly attending the games to cheer for her team. Her boyfriend also joins her during the outings.On Monday, Hunt shared an Instagram reel of her attending the Chiefs' Week 6 game against the Detroit Lions. The reel features memorable moments of the Chiefs players, including their practice sessions and grand entry for the game.However, it starts with Hunt sharing a kiss with her boyfriend. She uploaded it with a four-word caption:&quot;Snapshots from Sunday Night&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Kansas City Chiefs had an amazing outing in Week 6. They defeated the Lions 30-17 and are looking forward to their next game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.It was their third win of the season, having previously won against the New York Giants 22-9 in Week 3 and then against the Baltimore Ravens 37-20 in Week 4. However, the Chiefs had a tough start, losing the first two games of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers (27-21) and the Philadelphia Eagles (20-17). They also struggled against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5, losing 31-28.Gracie Hunt stuns in bold red look while cheering for Chiefs with Derek GreenGracie Hunt shared another post on Sunday from her Week 6 game day outing on Instagram. She posted several pictures and, in the caption, cheered for her team.&quot;Lights on the field, faith in the journey, fire in the heart — it’s game day!&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor the outing, the Chiefs heiress wore a red outfit. She sported an off-shoulder dress, which she styled with silver heels and a matching red purse. Her boyfriend, Derek Green, joined her for the outing and wore a maroon and black checked blazer paired with black pants and a white shirt.She posted a few solo snaps and also a photo with her boyfriend. In the third slide, she posed with her parents and boyfriend.Hunt was previously in a relationship with Cody Keith, but the pair broke up in January. In April, she hinted at her new relationship before confirming her relationship with Derek Green in May.