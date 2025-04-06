WATCH: Cooper Kupp receives heartfelt sendoff as Rams players unite for one final practice before his move to Seattle

Cooper Kupp ended an eight-year tenure with the LA Rams this NFL offseason. The team initially planned to trade him but ultimately released him after failing to find a partner. The Seattle Seahawks stepped in and signed the veteran wide receiver, pairing him with Jaxon Smith-Njigba to form a new tandem.
On Friday, Kupp had a final workout in LA before heading to Seattle. The wide receiver He was joined by former teammates, including quarterback Matthew Stafford and wideout Puka Nacua, at The Village, a training ground for athletes.
Kupp was embraced by his teammates and trainers during the workout. His family was present, with one of his children even participating in the session.
Cooper Kupp played 104 games with the Rams, recording 634 receptions, 7,776 receiving yards and 57 receiving touchdowns. He left as a Super Bowl champion and was named MVP of Super Bowl 56.
Cooper Kupp writes heartfelt goodbye message to Rams fans
Upon his release, Cooper Kupp took to X (formerly Twitter) to say goodbye to the team, teammates and fans.
He opened up about his experience in LA and what he expects to achieve in Seattle.
"Eight years of incredible memories," he said. "We talked often about the Rams being back in LA and how we would grow to be something special here. And there was frustration early on around getting the buy in from the people of LA."
"But we knew at the end of the day, it’s about providing moments. Shared experiences. The things that parents and their children will talk about and remember forever."
He added:
"That is what makes the ending of these last eight years so difficult. It’s the ending of something we have enjoyed building with you. Thank you for these shared moments. Thank you LA for welcoming my family with open arms and allowing us to grow here. Next chapter starts now. Best is yet to come."
The LA Rams replaced Kupp wide receiver Davante Adams, who had a rocky stint with the New York Jets. Kupp will have a similar role in Seattle, stepping in as DK Metcalf’s replacement at Lumen Field.
