WATCH: "You’ve gotta at least make it harder to get those crazy guns" - Joe Burrow not afraid to share his thoughts on divisive gun laws

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow didn't shy away from making comments that many fans could consider offputting.

During his media availability, the quarterback was asked about gun control. According to Burrow, making the United States a gun-free country is a far-fetched idea, but lawmakers should strive toward making weapons like the AR-15 harder to get for ordinary people. The Bengals quarterback said:

“If you’re not going to outlaw everything, you’ve gotta at least make it harder to get those crazy guns that everybody’s using. I don’t think you should be able to just walk in there and buy one. You gotta be able to go through a rigorous process to buy something like that, I think."

Burrow pointed out that he isn't someone who truly has any influence on changing that, calling on politicians to do their job:

"Hopefully, the people who get paid to make those decisions figure that out. My job is to play football, but hopefully the politicians can figure that out."

Joe Burrow may be recruiting Odell Beckham Jr.

Having come within a single score from being the winning team during Super Bowl LVI this past February, the Bengals are not a team desperate for talent. This offseason was spent fortifying the offensive line to improve Joe Burrow's chances of contending with a defensive front like the Rams possess.

That said, adding another receiving threat to serve as a decoy for burgeoning wide receiver superstar Ja'Marr Chase is far from the worst offseason plan for the Bengals' front office.

It appears there could be a behind-the-scenes plot to reel in a WR2 for Burrow in the form of superstar receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Burrow posted a photo from Bengals minicamp on his Instagram with the caption:

"My spidey sense is starting to tingle a bit."

Beckham responded to the post cryptically, writing:

"The one."

Bengals Wire writer Chris Roling broke down why the rumors may have legs:

"Normally this would mean pretty much nothing. But Twitter ran with it for a few reasons. One, the LSU brotherhood both guys share (they also shared a moment after LSU’s title win under Burrow). Two, the fact Beckham is still a free agent after suffering an injury during the Super Bowl and potentially due to settle for a one-year, prove-it deal."

Beckham is recovering from a torn ACL suffered during Super Bowl LVI.

