Watch: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott gets cut under his eye after hit from CeeDee Lamb

The Dallas Cowboys clinched a huge victory in Week 10 over the Atlanta Falcons in dominant fashion with a 43-3 scoreline. Quarterback Dak Prescott had just under 300 passing yards and two touchdowns, both to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. CeeDee Lamb must have been wrapped up in having a great game while on the sideline, as he accidentally gave his quarterback a cut under his eye.

While on the Dallas Cowboys sideline, Dak Prescott was seen taking off his helmet in between series as CeeDee Lamb approached him. Lamb was still wearing his helmet and went in for a soft embrace with Prescott. Lamb then went in to tap his helmet on Dak's helmet... but Dak wasn't wearing his. It's quite common to tap helmets with a teammate to hype them up or congratulate them, but you have to make sure both players are wearing them.

It was only a second later that Lamb realized Prescott was not wearing his shiny Dallas Cowboys helmet; but the little headbutt had already cut Prescott under his eye. Lamb then hugged his quarterback apologetically and both men were seen laughing it off.

Clarence Hill Jr @clarencehilljr Watch Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb head butt QB Dak Prescott, nearly gives him a concussion. Prescott shakes it off h/t @insidetheNFL Watch Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb head butt QB Dak Prescott, nearly gives him a concussion. Prescott shakes it off h/t @insidetheNFL https://t.co/dmOabpAx0Y

Dak Prescott made light of the situation, perhaps because they were completely destroying the Atlanta Falcons.

"I'm a strong m*****f****. Imma have a black eye but I'll be alright," Prescott was heard saying.

The cut had started to bleed and Prescott may have ended up with a black eye from the hit, but it did not hinder his performance on Sunday.

David Helman @HelmanDC Dak Prescott has a cut on his right cheek.



He didn’t get it running into the end zone. He got it after one of CeeDee Lamb’s TD catches. He went to congratulate Lamb, and Lamb - not realizing he had taken his helmet off - head butted him.



“The hardest hit of the day was CeeDee” Dak Prescott has a cut on his right cheek.He didn’t get it running into the end zone. He got it after one of CeeDee Lamb’s TD catches. He went to congratulate Lamb, and Lamb - not realizing he had taken his helmet off - head butted him.“The hardest hit of the day was CeeDee” https://t.co/rhXP7qEcPF

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Notably, Prescott had several lingering injuries at the start of the season, making it important for the team to exercise caution around him. Every time Dak Prescott has been sidelined with an injury, the Dallas Cowboys have struggled in the worst way. Having Prescott at 100 percent is their best shot at making it to the Super Bowl this year.

Edited by Piyush Bisht