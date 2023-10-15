WATCH: Deebo Samuel gets involved in huge fight between 49ers and Browns ahead of Week 6 matchup

Even before Deebo Samuel and his teammates officially took the field in Week 6, the tensions boiled over. The star wide receiver was at the center of a huge brawl in pre-game warmups. The coaches and referees had to get involved to break things up. Check out the stunning scene below.

It was a shocking scene. Most of the time, teams are cordial and don't fight during the pregame warmups. This is especially true when teams play who have almost nothing to do with each other.

The Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers have very little to do with one another. They don't have a rivalry and don't even play all that often. Nevertheless, tensions boiled over as the Browns look to spoil their undefeated start.

It's unclear exactly what set Samuel off, but he was ready to take on the entire roster. At one point, he was the only red jersey in a sea of white before Trent Williams came running in to assist. Everything devolved from there.

Deebo Samuel looking to extend unbeaten start

The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Dallas Cowboys last week. They moved to 5-0 on the season, one of two remaining unbeatens. Deebo Samuel was feeling confident after that, and he's ready to go this week.

Deebo Samuel was involved in a big fight

They will need all hands on deck, though. In certain situations, fights can result in ejections and that would not be good for a 49ers offense that runs on having weapons ad nauseum.

Nevertheless, the Browns face long odds to win the game and spoil the start. Perhaps this fight will get them angry enough and motivated to pull out an improbable victory.

The 49ers have a ton of talent, though they are going to have to continue playing well to avoid any setbacks.