WATCH: Deestroying gets destroyed by Mark Ingram as YouTuber makes an attempt to stop a rush former Saints RB

While an NFL career might not be the path for Deestroying, he has made a name for himself via YouTube.

What started as personal highlight videos of him kicking field goals has become a football phenomenon. His rising popularity prompted the league to work with him eventually.

Last July, he and the NFL launched the "1 On 1 Tour" based on his popular video series. They brought the competition to various cities in the United States and London, England.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As his channel grows, he still pulls off the antics that endeared him to fans.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Deestroying tried to tackle Mark Ingram and failed

Deestroying – born Donald De La Haye Jr. – was in attendance during FOX Sports’ latest Big Noon Kickoff college football coverage. Meanwhile, Mark Ingram is part of the Big Noon on-camera team with former NFL players like Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn, and Charles Woodson.

In a video shared by Big Noon Kickoff’s Twitter account, De La Haye Jr. tried to tackle Ingram. While they are both listed at 5’ 9”, the former University of Alabama standout is 40 pounds heavier than the former University of Central Florida athlete.

Hence, the 12-season NFL veteran barged through De La Haye Jr. using his left arm. Ingram’s former teammate, New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, reacted to the incident by tweeting:

“Well… my brother @markingramII too calm cool and collected… buddy might’ve earned that one”

Expand Tweet

Former NFL tight end Benjamin Watson also chimed in before Jordan narrated what happened. Then, the three-time Pro Bowl running back chimed in:

“He was talking crazy like real crazy lol I tried to stall him out with a juke he said I was running away and he would tackle me if I tried to run him over 🤷🏾‍♂️”

Expand Tweet

Deestroying pranked Mark Ingram by acting unconscious

While everyone in attendance thought that Mark Ingram severely injured Deestroying, the YouTuber revealed that it was part of a prank. He explained what happened in a video on his channel entitled “Never try tackling an NFL running back cause this will happen.”

De La Haye Jr. said in the video:

“Well, I just got boomed by Mark Ingram. But hold on now, it was all part of an elaborate plan of pranking. First, we had to poke the bear to make sure this man got physical. Then I jumped the offense to make sure I really set him up.”

After which the infamous incident occurred. Deestroying sold the hit by staying on the ground. However, when Ingram checked on him, he laughed, indicating he got him.

Aside from the Saints, Mark Ingram also played for the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans. He also won a National Championship and a Heisman Trophy during his time with the Crimson Tide.