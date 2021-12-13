Watch: Denver Broncos pay tribute to Demaryius Thomas, line up with 10 men on opening play vs. Lions

Demaryius Thomas was not just an NFL player. He was someone's son, someone's nephew and someone's friend. In fact, such has been the outpouring of grief over his passing, it is hard not to say that Demaryius Thomas did not touch the lives of all those he met.

He made no deeper connections in the NFL than the ones he had in Denver. He was drafted by the Broncons in 2010 in the first round of the NFL draft and spent until the 2018 season with them. He helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50 and was a key component of their offense. So it was no wonder that tributes overflowed in their game against the Detroit Lions today.

Demaryius Thomas remembered by Broncos fans and players

Demaryius Thomas died at the young age of 33 due to medical issues, allegedly stemming from surviving a 2019 car crash. He went too soon and the people who supported him throughout his career got together to say adieu on his final journey.

Denver Broncos @Broncos



, come stop by and pay your respects to Demaryius Thomas on your way into 🧡💙 #BroncosCountry , come stop by and pay your respects to Demaryius Thomas on your way into @EmpowerField 🧡💙#BroncosCountry, come stop by and pay your respects to Demaryius Thomas on your way into @EmpowerField. https://t.co/1NPMhzeomJ

His face was on the giant screen. There were no.88 stickers on helmets and on the field. He was there everywhere, his presence a constant in the game.

Perhaps no gesture was more poignant than what the Denver Broncos players did on the opening play against the Detroit Lions. They lined up with just 10 players in offense.

NFL @NFL The @Broncos lined up with 10 men on the first play of the game in tribute to Demaryius Thomas 🙏 The @Broncos lined up with 10 men on the first play of the game in tribute to Demaryius Thomas 🙏 https://t.co/nL6RxGx7Bj

Because they believed that Demaryius Thomas was with them in spirit, playing wide receiver as he had done so many times in the famous orange jersey, the team left wide receiver Courtland Sutton off the field.

The offense stood upright in Demaryius Thomas' honor until the clock expired. Only then did they bring 11 men on the field. The Detroit Lions played their part in this by suitably attending to the moment by staying out of stance.

All the while the applause rained down from the stands from the fans, many of whom had worn the jersey number of Demaryius Thomas. Some said a silent prayer while others wiped away tears.

Also Read Article Continues below

Demaryius Thomas has left us too young and is gone too soon. But having watched this moment, we must remember him fondly for the memories he gave us while he lived. Raised without a mother at home, he went on to give so much joy to the world. Now that he has left us, we can only hope the faith he lived by is fully rewarded.

Edited by David Nyland