After A. J. Brown and the Tennessee Titans could not reach a long-term deal, the Philadelphia Eagles traded a first-round pick to pair him with DeVonta Smith on a draft day trade with the Tennessee Titans. The Eagles struck gold at the time, even if they didn't know it.

They both broke the 1,000-yard mark in 2022 and helped the Eagles to make the Super Bowl, albeit they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in a tight game. Their friendship extended way further from the field, which is a positive sign of Philadelphia's future plans.

After A. J. Brown got his wisdom teeth removed, the wide receiver took to Instagram to make an Instagram live - he clearly couldn't speak as he normally would. In the comments, you can see Smith telling him to "get off live" as he was embarrassing himself:

DeVonta Smith in the comments: “Fam get off live. 🤣🤣🤣”



DeVonta Smith in the comments: "Fam get off live. 🤣🤣🤣"

A. J. Brown, DeVonta Smith: the best wide receiver duo in the league?

For DeVonta Smith, the numbers may not be as expressive as some other names in the position, but his route running is outstanding. His routes create separation easily due to his technique, and he's still developing. Entering his third season, a superstar breakout could be on the cards.

For A. J. Brown, he's one of the strongest receivers in the league, but his quickness to attack the middle of the field makes him almost impossible to cover for any cornerback. The fact that the Tennessee Titans agreed to trade him in 2022 feels more baffling every time you look at it.

There's another important threat on the roster. With an average of almost eight yards after the catch, Dallas Goedert is also an important target in the Philadelphia Eagles offense. He's intelligent and the type of tight end who knows how to occupy the space left by opposing defenders, creating quick windows for his quarterback.

The Eagles may have lost the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs, but they're absolutely in position to make another deep run in 2023. With Jalen Hurts as their quarterback and plenty of depth on the offense, it looks like a given that they'll be competing in the playoffs once January comes.