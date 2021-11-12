WATCH: Dolphins' 327-pound OL Robert Hunt somersaults for TD that doesn't count

In what was mostly an uninteresting Thursday Night Football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens, one of the best moments was one that didn't count.

327-pound guard Robert Hunt received a pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa close to the end zone after the Ravens sent a blitz to Tagovailoa in a third and goal. Tua went backward and lobbed the ball to Hunt, who caught, made a defender miss and broke two tackles to score a touchdown — which was nullified.

Steve Helwick @s_helwick Robert Hunt had me fooled. Played this like it was intended for him. Best play of the 2021 season that didn’t count. Robert Hunt had me fooled. Played this like it was intended for him. Best play of the 2021 season that didn’t count. https://t.co/FuhTFEfSLp

Why did the Robert Hunt touchdown not count?

Although it was perfect to see the play live, it was clear from the start that it was not going to count.

Hunt is an offensive lineman and, as such, needs to report himself as eligible if he wants to receive any passes during a given game. When an offensive lineman does so, the referee announces it to everyone. No referee said anything before the play.

As such, it was an illegal touch pass, which caused a 5-yard penalty and a repeat of the third down. The Dolphins couldn't get into the end zone again and had to settle for a field goal.

Patrick Claybon @PatrickClaybon Robert Hunt didn't do that for no reason. Now the nation, the WORLD knows he's nice with it. Robert Hunt didn't do that for no reason. Now the nation, the WORLD knows he's nice with it.

Who is Robert Hunt?

Hunt is a second-round pick out of Louisiana who's playing as the right guard for the Dolphins. He's been a starter for Miami since 2020, and he's not had much of a success since then, just like everyone else from the Dolphins offensive line.

Hunt is known for his versality to play a lot of spots on the offensive line. He played on the left side of the line in college, alternating from left tackle to left guard several times. He made his first start in the NFL as a right tackle, and he's currently the starting right guard.

As it turns out, even with so much versatility, he can't receive any passes for the Dolphins unless he declares himself eligible. Nonetheless, it was still a fun play.

Edited by Piyush Bisht