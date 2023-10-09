WATCH: Dolphins fan messes with Tyreek Hill's mom after Dolphins WR's touchdown vs Giants

Tyreek Hill and other major stars may assume that all fans are gentlemen, but in this case, one fan challenged that notion. In a video posted on YouTube, the wide receiver attempted to hand a game ball to his mother, and a fan got in the way.

In the video, Hill approached the stands with the game ball outstretched, indicating that it was for his mother who was stuck a row back. Essentially, he asked the fan to hand the ball to his mother. The Dolphins fan pretended to oblige but immediately locked it down once he got his hands on it.

Hill's mother was visibly upset and other fans were unhappy with the move, pressuring him to hand it to the mother. He eventually caved, handing the game ball over. Here's the video, courtesy of Night Sports on YouTube:

Tyreek Hill enjoys second-best game of 2023 against New York Giants

Tyreek Hill (Left) at New York Giants v Miami Dolphins

Fantasy managers were licking their chops in the leadup to Tua Tagovailoa's showdown with Daniel Jones. Tyreek Hill didn't disappoint, hauling eight receptions for 181 yards and one touchdown. After being held in check last week, there was a fear that with so many stars on the offense, Hill might not be as big of a factor this season in fantasy football.

Last week, he had just three catches for 58 yards. Then, against the Broncos game, Hill hauled in nine receptions for 157 yards.

This season, the wide receiver has earned 36 catches for 651 yards and five touchdowns. Next week, the Dolphins take on the Carolina Panthers, leaving fantasy owners once again with high expectations for the wide receiver.

Through five games, the wide receiver has earned nearly as many touchdowns as he did all of last year. Tyreek Hill is also leading the league in receiving yards in 2023. At his current pace, he will eclipse his career-best season from last year when he earned 1,710 yards. Will he keep up the pace, beating what was the second-most yards earned in the league that year?