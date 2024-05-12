WATCH: Dolphins' Tyreek Hill chooses alternate profession as a joke while stranger questions about $350,000 McLaren at gas station

Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill has had an eventful off-season. The perennial Pro Bowler is enjoying his free time ahead of another grueling season with the Dolphins in the stacked AFC Conference.

Recently, Hill was at a gas station filling up his $350,000 McLaren when had a hilarious conversation with a stranger. The stranger asked Hill what he did for a living to afford such a beautiful car, and the speedster promptly replied:

"I'm a plumber, bro"

Tyreek Hill has quite the car collection

Tyreek Hill is an avid car collector and has a phenomenal collection of high-end vehicles.

The Miami Dolphins pass catcher owns a Mercedes-Benz G350, Mercedes 550 G Wagon, Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray, Ford Galaxie coupe, McLaren 720, Cadillac Escalade and Dodge Caravan.

The crown jewel of Hill's collection is the McLaren 720, a car he purchased not too long after moving to Miami. The McLaren 720 is the fastest in his fleet, able to go from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 2.8 seconds.

Furthermore, the vehicle has a sleek exterior that was apparently inspired by a teardrop. The car's speed and style perfectly fit Hill's personality and pattern of play on the gridiron.

What to expect from Tyreek Hill in 2024?

The just concluded 2023 NFL season was Tyreek Hill's second with the Miami Dolphins. The West Alabama product was a crucial part of Mike McDaniel's offense, and he provided a reliable outlet for first-time Pro Bowler Tua Tagovailoa.

The Miami Dolphins had one of the best offenses in 2023, and a lot of the credit goes to Tyreek Hill. The one-time Super Bowl champ had a career year in his age-29 season. Hill led the league in receiving yards, tied for the lead in receiving touchdowns, and was second in receptions.

The veteran pass catcher subsequently earned their fifth first-team All-Pro nod, his eighth consecutive Pro Bowl invite, and his first NFL receiving yards leader award. He also shared the league's receiving touchdowns leader award with Mike Evans.

Ahead of the 2024 season, we expect Hill to pick up where he left off in 2023 and remain one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in the NFL. His combination of speed and unorthodox skill makes him a nightmare for opposing defensive backs. Until he loses both attributes, he's a virtual lock for All-Pro and Pro Bowls in Miami.

