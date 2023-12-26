WATCH: DraftKings bettor loses his mind after winning $489,383.01 over Christian McCaffrey's TD in 14-Leg TD Scorer Parlay

Christian McCaffrey has been money for the San Francisco 49ers this season. In his first full year with the NFC West squad, the three-time All-Pro running back has 244 carries for 1,292 yards and 13 touchdowns. His versatility allowed him to add 509 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

While significantly contributing to the Niners’ success, he allowed a DraftKings bettor to complete a 14-pick touchdown scorer parlay. It’s a happy holiday indeed for the winner, who earned a whopping $489,383.01 from a $5 wager.

Christian McCaffrey’s MNF touchdown allowed a DraftKings sports bettor to cash in on a massive payday

The Bleacher Report Betting Twitter account shared the video of how the DraftKings bettor reacted after Christian McCaffrey scored a Week 16 rushing touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens. Wearing Christmas colors white and red, he raised his hands after hitting on a 14-leg parlay.

He then hugged two companions as game officials reviewed whether McCaffrey scored six points. Their celebration continued after the touchdown’s confirmation.

The bettor’s name was later identified as Travis Dufner. He has an Instagram account where he originally posted the video, but it is private. However, his LinkedIn profile shows that he’s from New Jersey and works as a financial advisor for Millstone Financial Group.

While Dufner specializes in retirement planning and wealth management, he would have to think of ways to properly manage the $489,383.01 he won after Christian McCaffrey broke the goal-line plane.

Aside from McCaffrey, Dufner included Najee Harris, Gabriel Davis, Jahmyr Gibbs, DK Metcalf, Jerome Ford, Chris Rodriguez Jr., and Jonathan Taylor in his parlay. He also banked on Calvin Ridley, James Conner, Raheem Mostert, Javonte Williams, Isiah Pacheco, and D’Andre Swift to score touchdowns.

Ravens dominated Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers

McCaffrey scored the 49ers’ first touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens with 3:23 left in the first half. It’s a nine-yard rush that completed a six-play, 67-yard drive. But while the former Stanford standout helped Dufner have a merry Christmas, Baltimore dominated San Francisco in a highly anticipated Monday Night Football showdown.

The Niners scored a fourth-quarter touchdown courtesy of Ronnie Bell’s reception of a Sam Darnold throw. However, the Ravens’ lead proved to be too big to overhaul. Brock Purdy threw four interceptions that Baltimore converted into two touchdowns and a field goal in their 33-19 victory.

Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers dropped to 11-4 after the loss but remained the NFC's top seed. Meanwhile, the Ravens improve to 12-3, maintaining a one-game lead with the Miami Dolphins, the team they will host in Week 17. Conversely, the Niners will visit the Washington Commanders next week.

