Watch: Drew Lock rapping Jeezy’s “Put On” goes viral after Seahawks QB's heroics vs Eagles on MNF

The Seattle Seahawks faced a massive problem ahead of their Monday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

They were in the midst of a three-game losing streak that sank them to below .500. Meanwhile, their opponents, despite a two-game losing streak of their own, were still one of the top teams in the NFC, bosting a staked offense and defense littered with veteran Pro Bowlers and rising stars.

But the Seahawks, against all odds, won. Down four with less than a minute remaining, backup quarterback Drew Lock threw this monstrous touchdown pass to rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 20-17 lead:

Then the win was confirmed after safety Julian Love intercepted Jalen Hurts' Hail Mary pass to AJ Brown:

Afterwards, this 2019 video of Lock (then a Denver Bronco) miming Jeezy's "Put On" resurfaced:

The win puts the team back at .500, tied with the Los Angeles Rams, with only three games to play.

Eagles’ eighth straight loss against Pete Carroll’s Seahawks costs them chance to surpass Cowboys in NFC East

Meanwhile, as the Seattle Seahawks celebrate keeping their playoff hopes alive, the Philadelphia Eagles are left ruing what could have been.

The defeat marked not only their third straight of the season, all in December, but also their eighth straight against Pete Carroll. Ever since the veteran head coach and general manager/fellow executive vice president John Schneider took the reins in 2010, the defending NFC champions have never beaten the Seahawks. And that includes a 9-17 Wild Card loss at home in 2019-20 - interestingly, that has so far been the only playoff game Carson Wentz has played.

But even worse, the loss has also given their divisional rival Dallas Cowboys a reprieve. America’s Team had suffered a 10-31 rout at the mediocre Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and winning at Lumen Field would have returned the NFC East lead to Philadelphia.

They will now look to stop the slide on Christmas Day against the New York Giants, who are coming off a 6-24 rout at the New Orleans Saints that ended a three-win streak under unsigned rookie Tommy DeVito.