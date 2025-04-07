Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean just added a bit of salt to his off-field résumé. During a brand shoot on Sunday, the All-Rookie defensive back recreated Salt Bae’s signature seasoning move in a kitchen setup.

The moment instantly drew comparisons to Nusret Gökçe, better known as Salt Bae, whose viral 2017 clip of ‘suavely’ cutting meat and sprinkling salt turned a steak seasoning technique into a global meme. Gökçe, founder of Nusr-Et Steakhouse, built an international brand on the now-iconic salt drop that made him a fixture among celebrities and athletes alike.

As for DeJean, the 2024 second-round pick (No. 40 overall) made headlines with his on-field production. He started his first NFL game in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns, locked down the nickelback role, and earned PFWA All-Rookie Team honors.

But his biggest play came on the biggest stage. In Super Bowl LIX, DeJean intercepted Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown. It was the Eagles’ first-ever Super Bowl interception, and it came on DeJean’s 22nd birthday.

The score helped seal a 40–22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs and made him the first Eagle since Steve Van Buren (1947) to find the end zone in a title game on his birthday.

Cooper DeJean is the seasoning at nickel in Eagles DC Vic Fangio's secondary

Cooper DeJean isn’t moving outside, at least not under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s watch. Shutting down speculation about a position switch, the Eagles DC told NBC Sports’ John Clark last week:

“I really like him as the nickel.”

DeJean, a 2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist, was instrumental in the Eagles' late-season turnaround. After the team’s Week 5 bye, they dropped just one game the rest of the way. The 22-year-old’s versatility and elite instincts helped stabilize a secondary in transition.

With Darius Slay (Steelers), Isaiah Rodgers (Vikings), Avonte Maddox (Lions) and James Bradberry (UFA) all gone, many expected DeJean to slide into a boundary corner role opposite rookie Quinyon Mitchell. But Fangio is not budging.

“I’d like to see him stay at nickel. He plays it very well. He’s got good size in there,” Fangio added. “I think he enjoys playing in that position.”

With Cooper DeJean locked inside, Kelee Ringo, Adoree' Jackson and Eli Ricks are early contenders to earn outside reps in camp.

