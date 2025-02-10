WATCH: Eagles fans burst out "f**k Taylor Swift" chants during Super Bow LIX showdown vs. Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles fans brutally trolled Taylor Swift after the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a crushing 40-22 defeat in Super Bowl 59. The Chiefs, aiming for their third consecutive championship win, fell short, ending their historic bid for an NFL three-peat.

Swift was in attendance to cheer for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce on Sunday. However, she faced backlash from Eagles fans after the Chiefs' loss. A video surfaced online showing fans burning Chiefs jerseys in the streets of Philadelphia and chanting "f*** Taylor Swift". Some fans attempted to rip the Chiefs jersey after burning it.

The Chiefs had previously faced the Eagles in Super Bowl 57, where they managed to defeat them, but the result was different on Sunday.

Donald Trump trolls Taylor Swift after Super Bowl 59 boos

During the game on Sunday, Taylor Swift appeared on the Jumbotron, and fans in the stadium booed her as the Chiefs were trailing. However, the game trolling didn't stop with fans as later the newly elected U.S. President Donald Trump also took a dig at the pop superstar.

According to Fox News, Trump shared a post on his Truth Social, mocking Swift after fans booed her at the stadium.

"The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!" he wrote.

Trump had been at odds with Swift prior to the 2024 Presidential election campaign since the pop star endorsed his rival candidate, Kamala Harris.

Super Bowl 59 turned out to be a disappointing night for Swift and the Chiefs. The singer has been a dedicated supporter of the team since she started dating Kelce. Last month, she was seen celebrating the Chiefs' AFC Championship win with Kelce, but this time, Swift appeared visibly shocked when the crowd booed at her.

Ahead of the Super Bowl on February 8, she went out for dinner with her close friends Danielle and Alana Haim. They went to Gianna Restaurant in glamorous outfits.

For her day out ahead of the Super Bowl, Taylor Swift wore an oversized black jacket with a beige fuzzy collar. Meanwhile, for the Super Bowl game, Swift wore a white top paired with blue shorts.

