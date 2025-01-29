WATCH: Eagles fans harass Jayden Daniels' supporter in Philadelphia after Eagles win NFC title

Philadelphia Eagles' celebration over punching the ticket to Super Bowl LIX turned sour for one Washington Commanders fan. A video going viral on X, originally posted on TikTok, showed a group of Philadelphia fans harassing a Commanders supporter, who was sporting QB Jayden Daniels' jersey.

The situation escalated when one fan stole the boy's beanie while laughing. Amid the chaos, a woman was seen recording the incident on her smartphone while chasing the Commanders fan.

Popular NFL news aggregator, Dov Kleiman, reposted the video on X and condemned the behavior as unacceptable in sports culture, writing:

"Awful: Multiple Eagles fans were HARRASING this Commanders fan wearing a Jayden Daniels jersey, minding his business. One Eagles fan even STOLE a beanie off of his head. There is no place for this in sports."

Philadelphia fans are some of the most passionate supporters in the NFL. Right from the iconic "Fly, Eagles Fly" fight song to their tailgating festivities, they also take great pride in their traditions and rituals.

On Sunday, while the Phillies defeated the Commanders, 55-23, the latter's fan had every reason to be proud of Jayden Daniels.

The rookie QB's performance stood out despite his team's loss. Daniels completed 29 of 48 passes for 255 yards and scored both a passing and rushing touchdown.

Still, the Commanders struggled with turnovers and made four costly mistakes that handed the game to Philadelphia.

Next up, Philadelphia will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9.

Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrated their NFC Championship win in true Philly-style

Thousands of fans flooded the streets to celebrate Eagles' NFC Championship win, especially Broad Street, where fireworks were set off, and champagnes were popped. Many climbed light poles despite the city's efforts to grease them to prevent such activities.

As expected, fans chanted "E-A-G-L-E-S" and celebrated their team's trip to the Super Bowl. A lot of the city's architecture turned green, which is the signature color of the team.

However, amid these, the celebrations were marred by a tragic incident. An 18-year-old named Tyler Sabapathy, who was a Temple University student, fell from a light pole at 15th and Market streets. Later, he succumbed to his injuries at Jefferson Hospital.

