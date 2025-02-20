WATCH: Eagles HC Nick Sirianni shares tearful moment with parents after Super Bowl LIX victory

Nick Sirianni was on the hot seat to begin the 2024 season and calls for his job only grew louder after the Philadelphia Eagles got off to a 2-2 start. It is an understatement to say that he turned things around as the team finished the regular season with a 14-3 mark and won four consecutive postseason games to claim the Super Bowl LIX title.

The NFL shared footage of the Eagles head coach celebrating the Super Bowl victory with his parents. His mother was the first to greet him, stating:

"Nick, I'm so happy. Oh, gee!... Nick, we're so proud of you. We love you so much."

His father chimed in, adding:

"Couldn't be more proud... Praise the Lord. Praise the Lord."

The league's official X account captioned the post:

"Nick Sirianni celebrating the Super Bowl win with his parents will move you to tears 🥹💚"

The Eagles cruised to a title, dominating the Kansas City Chiefs in a game where the 40-22 final score made it appear much closer than it actually was. Philadelphia jumped out to a 34-0 lead late in the third quarter, putting the game away with more than 15 minutes to go.

Nick Sirianni's success as Philadelphia Eagles head coach highlighted

While Nick Sirianni has found himself on the hot seat at various points of his four years leading the Philadelphia Eagles, it is safe to say that his tenure has been an overwhelming success.

The NFL on Prime Video's official X account highlighted just how successful the head coach has been, tweeting:

"Nick Sirianni in four seasons as Eagles HC: 🦅 Made Super Bowl twice 🦅 Made the Playoffs every year 🦅 53-23 record 🦅 Highest winning % among active head coaches (.706)"

Check out the tweet from NFL on Prime below:

While Sirianni has faced criticism, with many claiming that he wasn't the type of coach that could lead a team to a Super Bowl, he managed to silence his naysayers with a dominant 2024 postseason run. The Eagles cruised to a title as they outscored their opponents by a 145-77 margin, including outscoring their final two opponents 95-45.

