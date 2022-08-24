WATCH: Eli and Peyton Manning get trumped by brother Cooper in hilarious new commercial depicting their version of charades

The latest Caesars Sportsbook commercial featuring former NFL greats Peyton and Eli Manning has been released ahead of the new season. This time around, the two teamed up to take on father Archie Manning and brother Cooper in a game of charades with J.B. Smoove’s Caesar. The result is another hilarious installment in the series of ads.

The commercial opens with Peyton and Eli throwing out wild guesses at what the ruler of sports betting are. At one point, Peyton Manning even shouts out “Omaha” while Eli takes a stab with “helmet catch."

In the end, Cooper takes the win by guessing the lengthy topic, which is really the pitch for the product.

This marks the return of the Manning family to the commercials after a successful ad campaign that ran during the 2021 NFL season. As always, the first family of football delivers with their signature brand of humor. We will, no doubt, see more from Caesars Sportsbook and the Mannings as the season progresses.

Archie Manning started his NFL career as the number two overall pick by the New Orleans Saints in the 1971 NFL Draft. A two-time Pro-Bowler, he continued his career after eleven seasons with the Saints as a quarterback for the Houston Oilers and the Minnesota Vikings.

The Manning family is NFL royalty that spans through five decades and six Super Bowl appearances

In 1998, the Indianapolis Colts selected Peyton Manning as the number one overall pick in a move that changed the city forever. Peyton turned a basketball town into one of the most devoted NFL fanbases in the league. He led the Colts to a Super Bowl championship for the 2006 season, before moving on to the Denver Broncos, where he won a second ring.

After refusing to play for the San Diego Chargers, who drafted him number one overall in the 2004 NFL Draft, Eli Manning was traded to the New York Giants. There, he displayed incredible heroics in the offseason and led the Giants to two Super Bowl wins, both against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Although Cooper Manning did not play in the NFL, he is a successful entrepreneur and outstanding charades player. His appearance in commercials with his football family has made him nearly as recognizable as his brothers. Fans can look forward to more Manning antics for the new NFL season.

