WATCH: Eminem takes knee during Super Bowl 2022 halftime show, defies NFL's directive

The 2022 Super Bowl halftime featured Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and several other icons of the rap industry. The show went off without any notable controversy, but one moment did take place that could end up being a bigger story.

A report emerged before the game that the NFL had denied Eminem's request to take a knee. It appeared his goal was to do this to honor Colin Kaepernick and draw attention to social injustice as the quarterback did in the past.

But then the halftime show took place and the rapper decided to take a knee anyway.

This is easily a moment fans may have thought nothing about. He took a knee with other musicians around him, so it could have been seen as part of the show. Yet his decision, with the knowledge of the NFL denying his request to do this, makes it a much larger story.

Eminem defies the NFL during the Super Bowl halftime performance

The NFL takes great precautions to avoid any inherent risk to the league caused by something that happens during the halftime show. Performers are given creative freedom and always have a microphone in hand. In this case, Eminem simply took a knee. Yet in the world of the NFL that act has taken on a life of its own.

The moment is now being shared on social media and will become a talking point. But it should come as no surprise that someone known for breaking so many conventional rules through his music chose to defy the NFL.

There is nothing much the league can do at this point other than not invite him back, which likely was not going to happen anyway given how they cycle through performers every year.

The rapper has been around a long time and has always stuck by his message. Taking a knee is a simple act and if the NFL did try to raise a fuss he could always say it was a creative choice during the performance.

The NFL has a massive worldwide reach and cannot hide from its ongoing controversies. The Super Bowl itself is only a one-night distraction from problems such as Brian Flores' lawsuit against the league for alleged racial discrimination. Eminem calling attention to the obvious is something the league must address through action.

