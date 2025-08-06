"Watch the episode man": Davante Adams slams Bleacher Report for ‘click batey’ headline twisting Rams WR's take on $46,650,000 Travis Hunter

LA Rams wideout Davante Adams hit out at the publication Bleacher Report for seemingly twisting his comments on Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter. Hunter, who signed a four-year, $46.65 million contract with the Jaguars this offseason, has been eager to play two positions in the NFL, which has garnered a lot of attention from fans and his fellow players.On Tuesday, BR shared a clipped version of Adams' quote from &quot;The Pivot Podcast&quot; on Hunter's two-way ability, which appeared to be misinterpreted.&quot;I don’t think it’s even possible to do, for real: Davante Adams on Hunter playing both ways.” the now-deleted BR tweet read.However, Adams made sure to step in and point out that BR used his quote mainly to attract unwanted attention.“Most click batey quote all time 😂 I haven’t even tweeted in like 100 years but this had to be said lol watch the episode man smh,” Adams retweeted.Adams also went one step further and shared a screenshot of the issue on his Instagram story.Image via taeadams InstagramBleacher Report ultimately deleted the tweet after being called out by Adams.Davante Adams still wants Travis Hunter to be successful despite challenges as a two-way playerNFL: Los Angeles Rams WR Davante Adams - Source: ImagnDuring his appearance on the &quot;Pivot Podcast,&quot; Davante Adams, like many others, spoke about the challenges around Travis Hunter's two-way game. However, the Raiders WR is still rooting for the rookie to be a success.&quot;I wanna see Travis Hunter do his thing because he's got a lot going on, he's been in the media a lot, whether it's personal life or whatever,&quot; Adams said. &quot;I'd love to go see him ball, whether it's offense or defense.&quot;Hunter's explosiveness on both sides of the ball led him to win the Heisman Trophy in his final season at Colorado. He posted 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns as a wideout, while adding 35 tackles, 11 passes defended and four interceptions on defense.It will be interesting to see if Hunter can replicate that success in the NFL.