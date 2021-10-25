×
Create
Notifications

Watch: Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo drills last second field goal to seal win against Dolphins

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo
Giovani Izidorio Cesconetto
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 25, 2021 04:57 PM IST
News

On Sunday, Atlanta Falcons' kicker Younghoe Koo drilled a last-second field goal to seal a dramatic win over the Miami Dolphins.

Falcons win! @YounghoeKoo #DirtyBirds #ATLvsMIA https://t.co/9O3CtO9e94

The Falcons and the Dolphins faced off today at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. The home team led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter after a touchdown connection between quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wider receiver Isaiah Ford.

Kicker Koo converted two field goals, the first with 14:14 remaining from 33 yards, and later with 0:07 remaining from 36 yards. Between field goals, quarterback Matt Ryan threw a 5-yard touchdown to wide receiver Calvin Ridley, and Koo made the extra point. The Falcons went to the locker room winning, 13-7.

The Falcons opened the second half with a three-play 1:07 minute touchdown drive to extend their lead to 20-7. With 5:18 left in the third quarter, Tagovailoa threw a six-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Mike Gesicki to cut the Falcons' lead down to six.

Wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson then scored a three-yard rushing touchdown at the start of the fourth quarter to help the Falcons regain a 13-point lead.

But the Dolphins did not want to lose their sixth straight game, and they put up a fight. First, a nine-play-90-yard drive finished with a touchdown from Tagovailoa to running back Myles Gaskin. After Sanders' extra point, the Dolphins were trailing 27-21.

Then, a nine-play-40-yard drive concluded with the Dolphins quarterback throwing a four-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Mack Hollins to help the Dolphins take a 28-27 lead.

Koo scores the game-winning FG vs. Dolphins

#TBT https://t.co/lpsIsZ3XEK

Playing smart to wear off the clock, the Falcons had a 9-play-57-yard drive that took 2:27 minutes. Ryan took a knee to take time off the clock before calling a timeout with less than five seconds remaining.

Koo and the kicking team took the pitch, and before the snap, offensive guard Josh Andrews committed a false start, increasing Koo's challenge by five yards.

Also Read

That wasn't a problem for the South Korean kicker, who scored the game-winning 36 yards field goal.

The Falcons won 30-28 to register their second straight win, while the Dolphins lost their sixth game in a row.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी