Watch: Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo drills last second field goal to seal win against Dolphins

On Sunday, Atlanta Falcons' kicker Younghoe Koo drilled a last-second field goal to seal a dramatic win over the Miami Dolphins.

The Falcons and the Dolphins faced off today at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. The home team led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter after a touchdown connection between quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wider receiver Isaiah Ford.

Kicker Koo converted two field goals, the first with 14:14 remaining from 33 yards, and later with 0:07 remaining from 36 yards. Between field goals, quarterback Matt Ryan threw a 5-yard touchdown to wide receiver Calvin Ridley, and Koo made the extra point. The Falcons went to the locker room winning, 13-7.

The Falcons opened the second half with a three-play 1:07 minute touchdown drive to extend their lead to 20-7. With 5:18 left in the third quarter, Tagovailoa threw a six-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Mike Gesicki to cut the Falcons' lead down to six.

Wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson then scored a three-yard rushing touchdown at the start of the fourth quarter to help the Falcons regain a 13-point lead.

But the Dolphins did not want to lose their sixth straight game, and they put up a fight. First, a nine-play-90-yard drive finished with a touchdown from Tagovailoa to running back Myles Gaskin. After Sanders' extra point, the Dolphins were trailing 27-21.

Then, a nine-play-40-yard drive concluded with the Dolphins quarterback throwing a four-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Mack Hollins to help the Dolphins take a 28-27 lead.

Playing smart to wear off the clock, the Falcons had a 9-play-57-yard drive that took 2:27 minutes. Ryan took a knee to take time off the clock before calling a timeout with less than five seconds remaining.

Koo and the kicking team took the pitch, and before the snap, offensive guard Josh Andrews committed a false start, increasing Koo's challenge by five yards.

That wasn't a problem for the South Korean kicker, who scored the game-winning 36 yards field goal.

The Falcons won 30-28 to register their second straight win, while the Dolphins lost their sixth game in a row.

