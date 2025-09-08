  • home icon
Watch: Female Texans fan gets beat up by Rams crowd, left brutally bleeding and injured after massive fight in SoFi stadium

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 08, 2025 18:46 GMT
WATCH: Female Texans fan gets beat up by Rams crowd, left brutally bleeding and injured after massive fight in SoFi stadium
Female Texans fan gets beat up by Rams crowd, left brutally bleeding and injured after massive fight in SoFi stadium (image credits: IMAGN, x/joekinseyexp)

Things got out of hand at SoFi Stadium during the LA Rams-Houston Texans game on Sunday.

A woman who was cheering for the Texans got hurt in a fight with Rams fans. She argued with fans in the upper section when someone in an LA jersey punched her in the face.

Her face bled and security had to help her out of the stands.

She wore a JJ Watt jersey, and the man with her was shouting during the chaos. Both fans were kicked out of the stadium.

A TikTok user named "GspeedGreg" said it all started with a mom sitting in the front row of the upper deck. He said she was a Rams fan and was the first to touch the woman wearing a Texans jersey. The user added that most LA fans nearby took her side.

Another person named Kim, who claimed she sat close by, backed up GspeedGreg’s story.

"We were sitting right there too," Kim wrote. "That guy who was holding that baby and throwing fist while holding her should be locked up for child endangerment."
Another witness, Candice, said Rams fans started the fight and didn’t care that a child was involved.

Candice added that they were bothering the Texans couple for almost two quarters because they didn't give up their seat. When the couple spoke up, things got physical and LA fans hit the woman first.

A Jaguars fan and a Saints fan also got into a wild fight during a preseason game on Aug. 17.

It started with someone tossing a drink, then punches were thrown. The New Orleans fan slipped and fell, and the Jacksonville fan landed a few hits before walking off.

Meanwhile, the Rams kicked off their 2025 season with a hard-fought 14-9 win.

Three years before Rams vs. Texans fan fight, LA Chargers fan was thrown over railing during fight at SoFi Stadium

A Chargers fan named Austin Willenbring went to SoFi Stadium with his sister to watch the game against the Chiefs in December 2022. It was supposed to be a fun night, but things got scary. As fans were leaving, a fight broke out on a crowded bridge. A man grabbed Willenbring out of nowhere and threw him over the railing. He crashed onto the concrete steps below.

"There wasn't talking back and forth, there was nothing," Willenbring said, via ABC7. "It was literally instant, grabbed me, I tried to get away, wasn't able to get away and decided to do what he did."

Willenbring broke some ribs, had a concussion and was covered in bruises.

Even though he was in pain, he got up and found the man who threw him. Willenbring's sister filmed the whole incident and yelled for help. They showed the video to police, but the man wasn’t immediately arrested.

youtube-cover
Willenbring said the man probably thought he was someone else in all the chaos.

"I wasn't drunk," Willenbring said. "I don't believe he was. I just think he mistook me for someone who hit him in the eye."

He sold his season tickets because he did not feel safe going back to the stadium anymore.

