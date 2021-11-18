Former NFL RB Zac Stacy violently assaults ex-girlfriend in front of 5-month old baby

Disturbing footage of former NFL running back Zac Stacy assaulting his ex-girlfriend has been released on Twitter.

Stacy can be seen violently punching former partner Kristin Evans, mother of Stacy's son, in the head and afterward throwing her against the television, while her 5-month old baby was sitting on the couch meters apart.

A different video shows Stacy throwing the ex-girlfriend into a table before saying 'I love you Kris'. A federal warrant has been issued.

Zac Stacy's video goes viral

WARNING: The videos below contain disturbing images. Please proceed with caution.

Online Desserts Classes @bougieeats This happened to my best friend Kristin in front of their child. Now that a federal warrant has been issued, she feels safe sharing this. #ZacStacy is on the run from Florida in Nashville, TN. Please expose this monster and help catch him pt. 1 This happened to my best friend Kristin in front of their child. Now that a federal warrant has been issued, she feels safe sharing this. #ZacStacy is on the run from Florida in Nashville, TN. Please expose this monster and help catch him pt. 1 https://t.co/GCDR8Xqv48

Online Desserts Classes @bougieeats This happened to my best friend Kristin in front of their child. Now that a federal warrant has been issued, she feels safe sharing this. #ZacStacy is on the run from Florida in Nashville, TN. Please expose this monster and help catch him pt 2 This happened to my best friend Kristin in front of their child. Now that a federal warrant has been issued, she feels safe sharing this. #ZacStacy is on the run from Florida in Nashville, TN. Please expose this monster and help catch him pt 2 https://t.co/F6pFgp2aZC

According to Kristin's friend, who released the videos, she and her baby are safe now, and her older daughter was hiding in the room. The same friend says that Stacy is on the run from Florida to Nashville.

Zac Stacy beats ex-girlfriend

TMZ obtained court documents with the disclosure of Kristin's allegations. She said Stacy visited the property to see their son at around 2pm on Saturday, but then flew into a jealous rage and punched her several times in the head before throwing her on TV.

"I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me. He then picked me up and threw me into my TV. The TV began to fall and he turned to make sure I wasn’t getting up".

TMZ also reports that Kristin has applied for a restraining order, but it's unclear whether it has been granted by the jury.

Where Zac Stacy played in the NFL?

Stacy was drafted by the St. Louis Rams - who since have relocated to Los Angeles - in 2013. The running back was a 5th-round pick.

He played for two different teams in the league: his first two career years were with the Rams, but he asked to be traded once the team drafted Todd Gurley in the 2015 NFL draft. He was moved to the New York Jets for a 7th-round pick in 2015 and had eight appearances for the team, with just 89 rushing yards.

Stacy also played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, from the CFL, in 2018, and had another stint with the Memphis Express at the AAF the following year. He's been away from football since. It's virtually impossible for him to return to play after the federal warrant and videos being released today.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar