[WATCH] Garrett Wilson's sideline meltdown at Aaron Glenn amid Jets’ first-half disaster vs Broncos

Garrett Wilson is the New York Jets' WR1, and he had a first half to forget. The 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year finished the half with one catch and two yards.Wilson was visibly upset at halftime and had a sideline meltdown with his coach, Aaron Glenn. The Ohio State Buckeyes product let out his frustrations to the first-year head coach.Here's a video of the meltdown:The New York Jets went into halftime down 10-6, and they offered precious little going forward. Justin Fields couldn't get the ball out of his hands, and the run was nonexistent.The Jets will need to put up a significantly better performance if they're to pick up a win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Week 6.Garrett Wilson and the Jets are having a forgettable 2025 seasonGarrett Wilson signed a four-year, $130M extension with the Jets during the offseason. The star wide receiver will earn $90 million guaranteed as he continues his career in New York.However, Wilson and the Jets are enduring a dicey start to the current campaign. Aaron Glenn's side has suffered five consecutive losses in 2025, and Wilson is having a decent campaign.The 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year has compiled a stat line of 33 receiving yards, 382 receiving yards, and four touchdowns. His stats rank him among the best in the AFC, but they haven’t translated to wins thus far.Wilson is accustomed to playing on competitive teams, as he was a member of some great Ohio State Buckeyes sides in college. However, he's yet to play in the playoffs at the professional level. His sideline meltdown is a clear sign of his frustration, and it's up to the franchise to sort out the offensive issues before it gets worse in the locker room.