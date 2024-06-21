WATCH: George Kittle's dad drops his best Travis Kelce impression

Travis Kelce is one of the best tight ends on the field, but players disagree on his personality off it. When asked by an NFL social media member to give their best Kelce impression, one player joked about Taylor Swift. Another sang Kelce's potential favorite song: 'You got to fight for the right to party'.

One apparent plurality was a few players saying "alright now," with an atypical accent. However, George Kittle's dad was the highlight of the montage, screaming "let's f**king go."

Kittle's dad appeared to scream it at the top of his lungs and got into the face of the camera, staring it down. As soon as he said it, he continued to walk away. If nothing else, it shows the energy that could potentially have been present in the Kittle household growing up.

George Kittle set to challenge Travis Kelce for top tight end honors

George Kittle at Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers Media Availability

The Chiefs' tight end is the best in the league at the position in most fans' books. Even Madden 25 agrees, with the 34-year-old tight end earning a 99 overall in the video game.

However, with Travis Kelce seeing a regression in production last season and Kittle earning more yards, the stage is set for an intense battle in 2024.

Last season, Travis Kelce earned 984 yards and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, Kittle earned 1,020 yards and six touchdowns. Based on production alone, an argument could have been made that Kittle was better in 2023.

However, with both stat lines so close and Kelce's Chiefs beating Kittle's 49ers in the Super Bowl, Kelce largely received the nod. That said, with the Chiefs tight end heading into an age-35 season, any further step back while Kittle treads water would automatically flip the ranking.

That said, with Kittle also on the plus side of 30, he is due for a decline at some point in the near future. If the tight end can just hold on for one or two seasons, however, he has a legitimate shot to supplant Kelce and every other tight end for a brief time.

If that happens, the door is set to open even wider for a rare multi-year extension on the wrong side of 30. Will Brock Purdy's tight end hand the 49ers one bragging point over the Kansas City Chiefs?