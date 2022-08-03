Watch: Hardcore Broncos fan permanently tattoos Russell Wilson's signature on his thigh

Diehard Denver Broncos fan Kyle Johnson attended the team's training camp on Monday, August 1. He left with an autograph on his leg from newly acquired star quarterback Russell Wilson.

For most fans, getting an autograph from your favorite team's best player is a dream come true. Johnson decided to take it to the next level.

Johnson, an armyman, was back home in Colorado from his duty in Poland for just two weeks. When he decided to attend the Broncos training camp, he had one goal in mind. He wanted the Broncos signal-caller to autograph his leg and get it tattooed.

Johnson said, “I’m going to try and get his (Wilson’s) signature on my leg and get it tattooed. That would be so cool.”

Johnson and his friends said they carried a sign to the training camp asking the quarterback to sign his leg. They yelled out for the quarterback and were thrilled to see him walk over toward them.

The Super Bowl-winner signed Johnson's leg with the number 3 on it, along with a Bible verse.

“It’s a verse I’m pretty familiar with. It says 'I shall fall and He shall rise,' which is cool for a guy of his status,” Johnson said.

Immediately after, Johnson jumped into his car with the AC at maximum to prevent smudging. He drove to a local tattoo shop, where he got the signature tattooed and had his dream materialized.

With such a devoted fanbase, the pressure will be on Wilson and the Denver Broncos to deliver this season

Denver Broncos Training Camp

This offseason, Denver traded away five picks (two first-round, two second-round, and one fifth-round) to the Seattle Seahawks. They also sent three players to the Emerald City, in exchange for the Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

The Broncos have missed the playoffs for the better part of the past decade. Their last appearance was at the 2015 Super Bowl with Peyton Manning. Now, all eyes will be on Wilson to lead his team deep into the playoffs at the very minimum.

And many believe that he will be able to do it, especially if history proves to be prologue for the signal-caller. After being selected in the third round (75th overall) in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson had a great rookie season. For his debut efforts, he was named Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year. In 2014, he led the Seahawks to the Super Bowl, where they defeated the Broncos.

