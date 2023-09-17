WATCH: Ian Eagle makes funny Taylor Swift reference after Travis Kelce scores TD for Chiefs vs. Jaguars

A commentator's job is to keep the fans engaged during a game, and for CBS Sports' Ian Eagle, he did that with the help of Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs got to work against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With news breaking over the last few days about Kelce, allegedly unable to meet up with singer Taylor Swift after her concert one night, is now reportedly dating the megastar.

And Ian Eagle used that information to absolute perfection as the Chiefs extended their lead against the Jaguars.

Eagle's on-air pun in Chiefs and Jaguars has fans talking about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

We aren't sure if that many people noticed exactly what Ian Eagle did when Travis Kelce scored his first touchdown of the season, but it wasn't lost on everyone.

As Patrick Mahomes found Kelce in the endzone, Eagle said that Kelce found a "blank space" for the score. Why is that important? It turns out that one of Swift's songs is called "Blank Space."

Listen below.

Fans on social media are already crowning Eagle for his call on Kelce's touchdown, as it was as smart as it was witty, and it is also clear that Mahomes is loving having his No. 1 target back.

Mahomes enjoying having Travis Kelce back on the field

After Kelce missed the Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions, the superstar tight end was back on the field, and Mahomes looked a whole lot better.

Against the Lions, Mahomes struggled to get anything going, as we saw the difference in the Chiefs' offense when Kelce wasn't on the field. Without the threat of the tight end getting loose downfield, the Lions' defense had a field day going after Mahomes.

But now, against the Jaguars, Kelce and Mahomes have already linked up multiple times, including the touchdown.

With the Chiefs needing a win to avoid an 0-2 start, having the future Hall of Famer on the field no doubt helps Kansas City's chances.

But we are still marveling at Eagle's Taylor Swift reference to Kelce's touchdown.