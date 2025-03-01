WATCH: Isaiah Bond gets booed off the field after massively failing to break Xavier Worthy's 40-yard dash record

There was a lot of excitement surrounding wide receiver draft prospect Isaiah Bond as he ran his 40-yard dash on Saturday. On Friday, Bond added to the excitement as he predicted that he would surpass Xavier Worthy's time of 4.21 seconds in the event and predicted a 4.1 or 4.2-second attempt.

While it was not a record like Bond predicted, he was able to finish with an unofficial time of 4.40 seconds.

Despite not beating the record, Isaiah Bond would showcase his speed as he had the fourth-fastest official time in the 2025 NFL Combine with 4.39 seconds. Below are the top 10 official times in the NFL Combine this year.

Matthew Golden: 4.29 seconds Chimere Dike: 4.34 seconds Tai Felton: 4.37 seconds Isaiah Bond: 4.39 seconds Luther Burden III: 4.41 seconds Tory Horton: 4.41 seconds Elijhah Badger: 4.43 seconds Sam Brown Jr: 4.44 seconds Elic Ayomanor: 4.44 seconds Jimmy Horn Jr: 4.46 seconds

As a result of the failure to break Worthy's record, Bond was booed off the field after running the 40-yard dash. It will be interesting to see how he can improve on his draft stock after falling short of his prediction. However, his agent Damien Butler came to his defense amid the backlash.

Bond spent two seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide before transferring to the Texas Longhorns for the 2024 season. He played a total of 41 games and recorded 99 receptions for 1,428 yards (14.4 yards per catch) with 10 receiving touchdowns, as well as five rushes for 101 yards (20.2 yards per carry) and a touchdown.

Isaiah Bond NFL Draft Stock

Isaiah Bond is an exciting NFL draft prospect, but he is not expected to be drafted in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, per Bleacher Report. Some other wide receivers have shown the ability to be more productive on the field throughout the college football season.

Bond is listed at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, and needs to continue showcasing his skills in the NFL Combine as well as his pro day. Expect to see him as a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

