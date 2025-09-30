  • home icon
  WATCH: Ja'Marr Chase gets into heated argument with HC Zac Taylor, video goes viral after Bengals struggle mightily in embarrassing loss vs. Broncos

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 30, 2025 04:44 GMT
Ja
Ja'Marr Chase, Zac Taylor argur during Bengals' loss at Broncos

The Cincinnati Bengals had a horrid performance to end Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season, suffering a 3-28 loss at the burgeoning Denver Broncos. And one scene captured the bitterness of it all.

In the third quarter, star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was seen on the sidelines arguing with Zac Taylor:

He would finish the game with a paltry 23 yards on five catches. The team's leading wideout turned out to be Tee Higgins, who was not much better with only 32 from three. Only running back Chase Brown provided some sort of glimpse of hope, having 71 scrimmage yards on ten carries and three receptions.

The Bengals' offensive struggles meant that punter Ryan Rehkow had to work a lot. He would kick eight times for 403 yards, three landing within the 20.

The Broncos, meanwhile, got a strong performance from Bo Nix, who accounted for three total touchdowns (two passing and one rushing) against an interception. The defense also played a huge role, sacking Jake Browning thrice.

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman blast Bengals' “embarrassing effort” after 3-28 loss at Broncos

As the Bengals’ loss was being confirmed, ESPN play-by-play announcer Joe Buck started sharing his thoughts on what Zac Taylor should do in the next game:

"You're gonna have to find a way to hold this thing together… If you've got Jake Browning at quarterback, you cannot play a game like this around him with all the mistakes and expect to compete. And they just frankly, after their first possession, didn't compete."

Color commentator Troy Aikman, who had called Belgals' offense “a mess” ever since they chose a field goal instead of a touchdown for the game’s first points, seconded him, describing the loss in two harsh words:

"This has been an embarrassing effort by the Cincinnati Bengals. …This game was over essentially when Bo Nix threw the touchdown to make it 21-3. ... For an organization that's been so good offensively for so many years ... there's not a lot to get excited about right now."

The Bengals will next host the Detroit Lions, continuing a stretch of playing NFC North squads in three of four games. Kickoff is at 4:25 pm ET on Fox.

