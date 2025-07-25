  • home icon
  [WATCH] Ja'Marr Chase mocks NFL reporter's "banana outfit" during Bengals training camp presser

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Jul 25, 2025 15:23 GMT
Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans - Source: Getty
Ja'Marr Chase and his Cincinnati Bengals have reported to training camp ahead of the 2025 season. The All-Pro wide receiver addressed the press after a session, and he took notice of a reporter's interesting fashion choice.

Chase spotted veteran CLNS Media Network reporter Mike Petraglia at the Day 2 presser. He then said,

"Can I say something about your outfit? I would not put on that many bananas."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Mike Petraglia was wearing a bold, bright turquoise shirt and headgear with bananas printed on it. The ESPN1530 host has been covering the Bengals for years and seemed to take the banter in stride.

Ja'Marr Chase is one of many Bengals stars who are in attendance for training camp. However, star defensive end Trey Hendrickson isn't attending the camp due to an ongoing contractual impasse with the franchise.

What's next for Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals?

Ja'Marr Chase is fresh off the best season of his professional football career. In 2024, the LSU Tigers product led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. That earned him the much-vaulted Triple Crown and the maiden first-team All-Pro nod of his career.

Chase was rewarded for his efforts during the offseason as he signed a new deal that makes him the best-paid wide receiver in the league. He's now entering Year 5 with the goal of repaying the team's faith and guiding them back to the playoffs.

As for the Bengals, they've had a mixed offseason so far. The franchise handed long-term contracts to Chase and fellow star wide receiver Tee Higgins. That means Joe Burrow's key weapons will be in Cincinnati for the foreseeable future. However, Trey Hendrickson hasn't received a new deal, and that's led to his absence from training camp.

Furthermore, the Bengals are yet to agree a deal with 2025 first-round pick Shemar Stewart. The contractual issues surrounding these two defensive players have hung a cloud around the Bengals in the lead-up to the 2025 season.

In the meantime, the Cincinnati Bengals are undergoing training camp. The team will use the opportunity to assess their current options and figure out the players who'll participate in the preseason. After that is a regular-season opener for Ja'Marr Chase and Co. against the Cleveland Browns.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

