WATCH: Jackson Mahomes, brother of Patrick, causes further embarrassment by creating a scene at nightclub

Jackson Mahomes, the brother of the great Kansas City Chiefs former NFL MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has made a name for himself as a villain. This is due to his numerous off-field incidents displaying little self-awareness and plenty of self-destructive instincts.

The younger Mahomes brother, who’s known for his viral TikTok dances and generally bizarre behavior, has had another public display go viral on social media.

In the video, a drunk and unruly Jackson can be seen castigating the bartender for reasons unclear from the clip before shifting his attention to a group of patrons.

This isn't the first time Mahomes has provoked bystanders under the influence. In another viral video, Jackson poured water on a Ravens fan celebrating a victory over Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs.

Before that, while the Washington Football Team was honoring the late Sean Taylor, Jackson Mahomes danced on a sectioned-off area with Taylor's number and their logo on it before posting it to his TikTok.

Patrick Mahomes did not ban Brittany Matthews and Jackson Mahomes from games

It was rumored that Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Matthews had his younger brother Jackson banned from attending Chiefs games. But Mahomes shut those rumors down on Twitter, saying "Y’all just be making stuff up these days."

Rich Ohrnberger, the originator of the rumor in the first place, joined The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon on FOX Sports Radio to explain his false reporting:

"It’s interesting when you’re handed a piece of information that you believe with all your heart is true, sounds true, is from a credible source. And beyond that, it’s from a source that is expressing the fact that the story’s been vetted. And that it’s good for air.

"I’m not trying to play a victim here because I actually feel contrition for the fact that I spreaded [sic] a story out there that went viral that wasn’t 100% accurate or well-vetted. That is my responsibility as a broadcaster."

Regardless, the Chiefs signal-caller likely wouldn't hate to take less questions about the antics of his brother during press conferences. We could be going out on a limb here, but Mahomes may be more interested in talking about his own play on the field.

