WATCH: Ja'Marr Chase treats fans to quite a surprise at local drive-thru

Ja'Marr Chase was named Offensive Rookie of the Year just days before the Cincinnati Bengals played in Super Bowl LVI. Although the Bengals weren't able to hoist the organization's first Lombardi Trophy, the team's wide receiver still made sure he had an opportunity to surprise fans this week at a Raising Cane's drive-thru in Cincinnati.

WATCH: WR Ja'Marr Chase surprises fans at Raising Cane's drive-thru

Imagine ordering lunch at a local drive-thru and when the window opens, it's none other than Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase handing out the food.

WLWT @WLWT 🧡 Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase surprised hundreds of people this week when he passed out meals at the drive-thru of Raising Canes. This is awesome🧡 Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase surprised hundreds of people this week when he passed out meals at the drive-thru of Raising Canes. bit.ly/3GZfzAD 📸: Raising Canes This is awesome 😂🧡 Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase surprised hundreds of people this week when he passed out meals at the drive-thru of Raising Canes. bit.ly/3GZfzAD 📸: Raising Canes https://t.co/tabUDwAMFV

That's exactly what happened to patrons at a Rasining Cane's restaurant in Cincinnati this past week. On Wednesday, the restaurant hinted on their Twitter account that they would have a surprise guest. As news floated around social media that it was none other than their rookie phenom, fans flocked to the restaurant to get a glimpse.

The wide receiver worked the drive-thru as well as the counter and took orders, served food and even spoke with fans. It was a nice surprise for fans after a disappointing conclusion to an exciting season for a team that won their first AFC North division title since 2015.

According to the official Raising Cane's Twitter page, the wide receiver wasn't the only NFL player to make an appearance at one of their restaurants this week. Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey made an appearance at the drive-thru of another Raising Cane's restaurant in El Segundo, California.

What do the Bengals have to do to prevent a 'sophomore slump' for Ja'Marr Chase?

NFL players with tremendous rookie seasons can sometimes suffer from a 'sophomore slump', or a disappointing second year. Whether it's the fact that the league has figured them out or if they max out their potential all at once, there's always something that can cause a down tick in production for impressive players.

So, what can the Cincinnati Bengals do to prevent their wide receiver from enduring that in 2022? Build an effective offensive line and limit offseason workouts. Giving the wide receiver enough rest throughout the offseason and not getting right back into workouts will give him a chance at being productive for the Bengals next season.

But the offensive line is key. A better offensive line will give quarterback Joe Burrow more time and protection, which will allow him to find his favorite target much more easily.

Chase, the team's 21-year-old wide receiver, had 1,455 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns this past season, even with Burrow scrambling to get him the ball. A reconstructed offensive line could make that offense even scarier.

Edited by Piyush Bisht