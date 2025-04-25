WATCH: James Pearce Jr.'s girlfriend Rickea Jackson's reaction goes viral after Falcons draft LB with No. 26 pick

The Atlanta Falcons selected Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. with the 26th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Pearce's girlfriend, Rickea Jackson, was seen celebrating with him Thursday night at a draft party in Charlotte, N.C.

As the Falcons traded up to pick Pearce Jr., Jackson, a star for the LA Sparks, was seated beside him. She patted and rubbed his leg as the reality of his NFL dreams set in. The moment was captured by ESPN cameras.

Pearce played all three seasons with the Volunteers. In 2023, he led the SEC in sacks with 10 and followed up with 7.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss in 2024, plus ranked second among all FBS players last season with a 19% pressure rate. Rickea Jackson played for the Lady Volunteers from 2022 to 2024. She earned WNBA All-Rookie Team honors in her first season and will begin her second campaign with the Sparks on May 17.

James Pearce Jr.'s college career and Jackson’s successful start in the WNBA only add to the anticipation surrounding their futures. Both athletes have yet to publicly address their relationship.

Falcons trade up to select James Pearce Jr., strengthening pass rush

Atlanta traded with the Rams on Thursday to get the No. 26 pick in the draft. With that pick, they selected James Pearce Jr. His recent performances – a strong opening-round display showcased his athletic skills and determination, earning him attention from both fans and scouts.

After taking LB Jalon Walker at No. 15, the Falcons added more help to their pass rush with Pearce. In the trade, the team gave the Rams their 2026 first-round pick, plus second- and seventh-round picks this year. The Rams received the No. 46 pick in the second round and the No. 242 pick in the seventh round.

