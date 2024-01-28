WATCH: Jared Goff chants break out at Pistons vs Wizards as Detroit throws weight behind Lions QB for NFC Championship Game

All eyes in Detroit are on Jared Goff and the Lions as they head to the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. The quarterback and the team have captivated the city and the entire populace is behind them ahead of the franchise's biggest game in 32 years.

Like the Lions, the Detroit Pistons are also creating history. They are 5-40 and are on pace to equal the worst season in NBA history. However, Detroit's citizens are unbothered about the Pistons' abysmal campaign. They are focusing their energy on the Lions.

They proved so during the Pistons' 118-104 loss to the Washington Wizards on Friday. With the game on a knife's edge at 86-83, fans in Detroit opted to chant Jared Goff's name instead of cheering for their basketball team.

Expand Tweet

The quarterback and his Lions teammates have the city in the palm of their hands. Their run this season has been sensational. On Sunday, they'll have the chance to immortalize themselves in the city's folklore by beating the 49ers and leading the Lions to their maiden Super Bowl appearance.