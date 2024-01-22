WATCH: Shirtless Jason Kelce goes viral cheering for Travis Kelce TD in 19° freezing Buffalo weather

Jason Kelce was there for his brother Travis Kelce as the Bills took on the Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. And he took the role of the lead cheerleader as his brother scored a touchdown for Kansas City.

The Chiefs were trailing the Bills when Patrick Mahomes led them on a systematic drive that culimated in a touchdown for the tight end. Not only did it give them the lead, this was the 15th postseason touchdown between the pair and tied the record with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

It was a special play and the cameras panned to the suites where they might have hoped to catch a glimpse of Taylor Swift. But it was Jason Kelce who stole the show. Holding a beer in one hand, the legendary center went shirtless as he celebrated Travis Kelce's touchdown.

Taylor Swift amazed by Jason Kelce's celebrations on Travis Kelce's TD

Taylor Swift was in attendance with Donna and Jason Kelce as they came out in full force to cheer for Travis Kelce. And the center's celebration certainly caught her eye. Proving that he is one of the few players who everyone loves, the older Kelce brother even went down shirtless to slam a beer with a Bills fan.

Even when Buffalo were trailing, their fans could not help but love Jason Kelce. And that love has only increased ever since it has been reported that he is retiring. He was extremely emotional after the Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week in the NFC Wild Card playoffs.

That ensures that Travis Kelce will not play against his brother as he did in the last edition of the Super Bowl. That allows Jason to cheer on his brother without having to worry about his commitments, since his season, and probably his illustrious career, is already over.

For the Chiefs tight end, though, his legend only keeps on growing. There was talk earlier in the season that he was in decline as the Kansas City offense struggled. But he has shrugged off all such talk and been a trememdous asset for Patrick Mahomes during the playoffs. And his touchdown here could be extremely valuable as both the reigning Super Bowl MVP and Josh Allen played lights out in a close first half that ended with the Bills leading 17-13.

But just as Jason Kelce has often done, even among a battle of heavyweights, he was the one who stood out.