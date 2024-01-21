WATCH: Jason Kelce goes viral for drinking with Bills mafia ahead of Travis Kelce’s playoff game in Buffalo

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is in Buffalo to support brother Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs in their divisional round battle against the Bills at Highmark Stadium.

While his allegiances tonight are with the Chiefs, Kelce took time to hang out with the Bills Mafia, the team's incredible fans, whose tailgate shenanigans go viral every game week. The superstar was filmed enjoying a drink straight out of a bowling bowl with fans cheering, chanting his name, and high-fiving as soon as he finished drinking.

Kelce had announced his plans to attend the Bills' tailgate on last week's episode of the New Heights podcast, starring him and his brother Travis. He said:

"I might have to go to this one, I'm not doing anything [on Sunday]. Maybe jump through a table. Looking forward to seeing that environment."

Kelce avoided vintage Bills Mafia shenanigans, like jumping through a table or lighting himself on fire. However, he did visit them to have a drink or two with the fans.