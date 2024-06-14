Watch: Jason & Travis Kelce drop BTS footage of Garage Beer photoshoot

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce announced on Wednesday that they are new investors for Garage Beer. The Kelce brothers have bought major shares of the beer brand, making Garage Beer their first major business venture together.

Post their new investment announcement, Travis Kelce shared a behind-the-scenes video from their brand shoot on his TikTok. In the clip, the two could be seen continuously chatting around with each other and the photographers while playing around with the props.

In fact, at one point in the video, Travis Kelce grabbed a chainsaw and handed it over to brother Jason, who ended up posing with it. While Jason posed with a chainsaw, Travis Kelce popped over a BMX bike, and that's the same pose that ended up on the homepage of Garage Beer's website.

"Very excited to be teaming up with my brother as part-owners of Garage Beer. We’ve had a lot of love for this for a while and know that you guys will too. Cheers!" Travis Kelce wrote in the caption of the TikTok video.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's official press release on Garage Beer investment

Garage Beer is a brand that goes deep into the roots of Travis and Jason Kelce, considering it was founded in Cincinnati. It's the same place where the Kelce brothers grew up playing college football before getting into the NFL. In a press release, Jason and Travis expressed their views on investing in Garage Beer.

"It comes down to quality for me. I think everyone knows I like to have a couple beers now and then, so being an owner of Garage Beer and heavily involved in making the best light beer is exciting, man! There is nothing better to bring people together than an ice-cold beer," Travis Kelce said.

"People crave quality and simplicity, and Garage Beer nails both for me. We are light beer drinkers and Garage is the best light beer. For me, the brand fits my lifestyle, and having a few beers is a great excuse to get the neighbors together," Jason Kelce said.

Going forward, Travis Kelce also revealed how it's been years since he's been working with Andy Sauer, the co-owner of Garage Beer. Thus, the Chiefs tight end has complete trust in Andy and his team to run a successful business.