Watch: Jason & Travis Kelce drop BTS footage of Garage Beer photoshoot

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Watch: Jason & Travis Kelce drop BTS footage of Garage Beer photoshoot

Watch: Jason & Travis Kelce drop BTS footage of Garage Beer photoshoot

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jun 14, 2024 20:17 GMT
Watch: Jason &amp; Travis Kelce drop BTS footage of Garage Beer photoshoot
Jason & Travis Kelce drop BTS footage of Garage Beer photoshoot (Image Source: Jason Kelce/Instagram and Travis Kelce/Instagram)

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce announced on Wednesday that they are new investors for Garage Beer. The Kelce brothers have bought major shares of the beer brand, making Garage Beer their first major business venture together.

Post their new investment announcement, Travis Kelce shared a behind-the-scenes video from their brand shoot on his TikTok. In the clip, the two could be seen continuously chatting around with each other and the photographers while playing around with the props.

also-read-trending Trending

In fact, at one point in the video, Travis Kelce grabbed a chainsaw and handed it over to brother Jason, who ended up posing with it. While Jason posed with a chainsaw, Travis Kelce popped over a BMX bike, and that's the same pose that ended up on the homepage of Garage Beer's website.

"Very excited to be teaming up with my brother as part-owners of Garage Beer. We’ve had a lot of love for this for a while and know that you guys will too. Cheers!" Travis Kelce wrote in the caption of the TikTok video.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's official press release on Garage Beer investment

Garage Beer is a brand that goes deep into the roots of Travis and Jason Kelce, considering it was founded in Cincinnati. It's the same place where the Kelce brothers grew up playing college football before getting into the NFL. In a press release, Jason and Travis expressed their views on investing in Garage Beer.

"It comes down to quality for me. I think everyone knows I like to have a couple beers now and then, so being an owner of Garage Beer and heavily involved in making the best light beer is exciting, man! There is nothing better to bring people together than an ice-cold beer," Travis Kelce said.
"People crave quality and simplicity, and Garage Beer nails both for me. We are light beer drinkers and Garage is the best light beer. For me, the brand fits my lifestyle, and having a few beers is a great excuse to get the neighbors together," Jason Kelce said.

Going forward, Travis Kelce also revealed how it's been years since he's been working with Andy Sauer, the co-owner of Garage Beer. Thus, the Chiefs tight end has complete trust in Andy and his team to run a successful business.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी