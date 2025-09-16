[WATCH] Jayden Reed makes bold prediction while still under anesthesia from collarbone surgery

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed made a strong prediction about the 2025 NFL season while still working through some drugs he was given for his fractured collarbone injury. Reed picked up the injury during the Packers' 27-18 win over the Washington Commanders to kick off Week 2 of the season.After undergoing the procedure, Reed went on Instagram Live to share an update on the surgery and let fans know that the Packers are aiming very high this campaign. Reed told the camera that the Packers would go all the way to the Super Bowl before thanking fans for keeping him in their prayers.&quot;Packers to the (Super) Bowl, bruh,&quot; Reed said. &quot;I'm good, thank you for the prayers. But we turnt, bruh. We going all the f-----g way bruh...&quot;Those with him in the room ended the stream, but it wasn't quick enough to prevent others from recording some of the things Jayden Reed said. The Packers are off to a terrific start and while the season is young, not many think it is crazy to put them among the Super Bowl candidates. After a tumultuous 2024 season in which Jordan Love was figured out by opposing teams and suffered injuries, the Packers entered this campaign with renewed expectations, more so after they traded for Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons and signed him to a four-year, $188 million extension. After playing 16 and 17 games, respectively, in his first two seasons, Jayden Reed was expected to have his breakout season in 2025. He was targeted five times and caught three passes for 45 yards and one touchdown.The Packers have a solid wide receiver room that can survive his absence, but having Reed on the field is always an advantage for Jordan Love and Co.When will Jayden Reed return to the Packers? Now that Jayden Reed's collarbone is fixed, he needs to rest to return to his best shape. Doctor Jesse Morse shared a couple of tentative dates for Reed's comeback. More thinks he could play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10, the New York Giants in Week 11 or the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12.The Packers are 2-0 ahead of what seems to be an easy matchup against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3. They beat two strong opponents in the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders, becoming one of the best teams in the league after the first two weeks. Time will tell how painful Reed's absence is, but Matt LaFleur has a well-rounded team to survive the next month and a half.