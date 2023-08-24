WATCH: Joe Burrow and Bengals crew cheer for FC Cincinnati as Lionel Messi puts on a clinic for Inter Miami

Joe Burrow and his Bengal teammates were on hand to watch FC Cincinnati take on Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in the US Open Cup. As the hometown football team's star players, they were enthusiastically greeted by the Cincinnati faithful.

They were on hand for the ceremonial drawing of the sword before the match and were feted with the Cincinnati Bengals chant, "Who Dey".

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Apart from the quarterback, others who were present were Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Sam Hubbard and DJ Reader.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Expand Tweet

Lionel Messi extinguishes hope for FC Cincinnati as star Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks on

Despite Joe Burrow being present in the stadium, Lionel Messi made it clear that it be known that there is a new star in the country. Fresh after leading Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup win, he was back on the stage as they looked to make yet another final.

In the MLS, FC Cincinnati leads the Eastern Conference whereas Inter Miami props up the bottom. But that equation does not involve the recent acquisition of Lionel Messi. He did not score today, but played a part in two assists. One of them came in the last minute of the regulation time to allow for an equalizer that pulled the teams level at 2-2 and take it to overtime.

Expand Tweet

The Inter Miami stalwart also scored a penalty kick in the shootout after the game finished 3-3 following extra time. Now, they march on to the final of the US Open Cup.

Joe Burrow would have looked on helplessly as he saw yet another Cincinnati team fall at the penultimate hurdle, just like the Bengals had lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship last year. He would also be left to observe the fact that Lionel Messi essentially played the quarterback role in the soccer game today by not scoring the goals himself, but rather by dictating the game.

It is heartbreak again for the city of Cincinnati as it remains so close and yet so far. However, with the new NFL season beginning in a few weeks, the Bengals have the chance to finally put the record right and bring pride back to the region. They have made the Super Bowl and the AFC Championship in the last two seasons but never been able to take the final step.

It will now be up to Joe Burrow and his teammates to make the final leap and bring a trophy back to Cincinnati.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : Poll: #4 What player was the first to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single NFL season? (#3 Ans - Giovanni Carmazzi) Walter Payton Barry Sanders Eric Dickerson Jim Brown 489 votes