Watch: Jordan Love makes 5-year-old patient’s day with signed Packers merchandise

Jordan Love is still in his career's infancy, but that hasn't stopped him from working to appease his youngest fans. A video posted on Twitter/X on Sunday morning by WKOW sports director Karley Marotta showed Love signing several pieces of memorabilia.

The signings were given to a family with a five-year-old patient at American Family Children's Hospital in what appears to be Madison, Wisconsin, roughly three hours away from Lambeau Field, per Google Maps.

While talking with the family, the smiling Love signed a mini-helmet and three sports cards. While he did it, what appears to be the boy's mother explained the purpose of the autographs and why they were special.

Even though Jordan Love had an off day from OTAs, the Packers quarterback still took time out of his day to handle a Packers-related task like signing merchandise. According to the team's website, Love's next required practice is on Tuesday.

Jordan Love soaks up spotlight as breakout contract negotiations continue

Jordan Love has his future waiting in the wings and while some may use that as a reason to save their energy, the quarterback continues to work on and off the field. While Dak Prescott has taken plenty of attention this offseason with his contract dealings, the quarterback who defeated him in the playoffs is taking some added attention.

Negotiation with the quarterback is not something the team appears to be neglecting, however. Speaking to 97.3 The Game via WSAU, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst set a timeline for when he would hope to wrap talks.

"We’d like to get this thing done before training camp, for sure, and both parties want to get a contract extension done," he said early last week.

2023 marked the quarterback's first starting season since his selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. At the time, many had their own dissenting opinions about the move. The quarterback was seldom used over the next few seasons as Aaron Rodgers continued to perform at a high level.

However, in 2022, the quarterback saw some flash in relief of the quarterback in a late-season Philadelphia Eagles matchup, winning over a few fans. In 2023, the quarterback managed to pull out a 9-8 season and won a playoff game, trending the team upward from Rodgers' final season. In Rodgers' final year, the team missed the playoffs.

Now, as the quarterback heads into his second starting season, he is tasked with proving that his de facto debut season wasn't a fluke.