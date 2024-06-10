  • NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  Watch: Jordan Love makes 5-year-old patient's day with signed Packers merchandise

Watch: Jordan Love makes 5-year-old patient's day with signed Packers merchandise

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Jun 10, 2024 16:18 GMT
Watch: Jordan Love makes 5-year-old patient’s day with signed Packers merchandise

Jordan Love is still in his career's infancy, but that hasn't stopped him from working to appease his youngest fans. A video posted on Twitter/X on Sunday morning by WKOW sports director Karley Marotta showed Love signing several pieces of memorabilia.

The signings were given to a family with a five-year-old patient at American Family Children's Hospital in what appears to be Madison, Wisconsin, roughly three hours away from Lambeau Field, per Google Maps.

While talking with the family, the smiling Love signed a mini-helmet and three sports cards. While he did it, what appears to be the boy's mother explained the purpose of the autographs and why they were special.

Even though Jordan Love had an off day from OTAs, the Packers quarterback still took time out of his day to handle a Packers-related task like signing merchandise. According to the team's website, Love's next required practice is on Tuesday.

Jordan Love soaks up spotlight as breakout contract negotiations continue

Jordan Love at NFC Divisional Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers
Jordan Love at NFC Divisional Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers

Jordan Love has his future waiting in the wings and while some may use that as a reason to save their energy, the quarterback continues to work on and off the field. While Dak Prescott has taken plenty of attention this offseason with his contract dealings, the quarterback who defeated him in the playoffs is taking some added attention.

Negotiation with the quarterback is not something the team appears to be neglecting, however. Speaking to 97.3 The Game via WSAU, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst set a timeline for when he would hope to wrap talks.

"We’d like to get this thing done before training camp, for sure, and both parties want to get a contract extension done," he said early last week.

2023 marked the quarterback's first starting season since his selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. At the time, many had their own dissenting opinions about the move. The quarterback was seldom used over the next few seasons as Aaron Rodgers continued to perform at a high level.

However, in 2022, the quarterback saw some flash in relief of the quarterback in a late-season Philadelphia Eagles matchup, winning over a few fans. In 2023, the quarterback managed to pull out a 9-8 season and won a playoff game, trending the team upward from Rodgers' final season. In Rodgers' final year, the team missed the playoffs.

Now, as the quarterback heads into his second starting season, he is tasked with proving that his de facto debut season wasn't a fluke.

