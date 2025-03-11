WATCH: Justin Fields turns heads with euphoric celebrations in Dubai after $40,000,000 free agency signing with Jets

One of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Free Agency period was Justin Fields with fans awaiting to see which team he would sign for. However, Fields was not even in the country as he was seemingly out celebrating in Dubai.

Justin Fields wound up deciding to sign with the New York Jets on a two-year, $40 million contract on Monday afternoon and celebrated the decision with a group of friends, including Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson and tight end Kyle Pitts.

Hours after the news came out about Justin Fields' decision, a video of him seemingly celebrating the move started doing the rounds.

Justin Fields is entering his fifth season in the NFL and has not been able to find success as in 50 games (44 starts) he has completed 61.1% of his passes for 7,780 yards with 45 touchdown passes to 31 interceptions. He also has run in 19 touchdowns as well.

Fields was drafted 11th overall in the 2021 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears and played there for three seasons. He would be traded ahead of the 2024 season to the Pittsburgh Steelers and start the first six games before being benched for Russell Wilson.

What else has the New York Jets done on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency?

The New York Jets have a new regime as general manager Darren Mougey and coach Aaron Glenn are assembling the roster. The first move the team made was on Sunday as the team agreed to re-sign linebacker Jamien Sherwood for a three-year, $45 million contract extension.

The team would continue on Monday as after signing Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract, the front office decided to address the secondary. New York would agree to terms with Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens to a three-year, $36 million contract as he would pair with Sauce Gardner.

The final move of Monday was also to help in the secondary as the team signed safety Andre Cisco from the Jacksonville Jaguars to a one-year, $10 million deal. It will be interesting to see what the New York Jets decide to do as according to Over The Cap, the team still has $44.7 million in cap space.

