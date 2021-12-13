Watch: Justin Tucker and Baltimore Ravens successfully recover onside kick vs. Browns

The Baltimore Ravens were dealt a tough blow early on in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. Lamar Jackson was forced out of the game with an ankle injury, leaving Tyler Huntley under center for much of the afternoon.

But the Ravens still have arguably one of the best players in NFL history in Justin Tucker. The legendary kicker nailed three kicks, all from over 40 yards away, to make the score 24-9 heading into the fourth quarter.

The comeback was on, the Ravens trailed 24-22 following a late touchdown. With little time remaining, they entrusted Tucker to successfully complete an onside kick. He did just that.

Browns fans were left in shock as Tucker's kick bounced off a Cleveland player and into the arms of Baltimore. He had set up a potential game-winning field goal for himself, and Browns fans had to be thinking about the worst-case scenario.

Justin Tucker gives the Ravens a chance to win

The Ravens should ensure Tucker gets a lifetime contract with the team. He is automatic from 50 yards and his kicks were why the Ravens had a chance to win in the first place.

The onside kick itself was a work of art. He did not get fancy with his footwork and nailed a perfect bouncing ball toward the Browns. Tucker's kick was tricky enough to where the Browns up front were confused as to whether they should block or go for the ball.

The final result was perfect for the Ravens, even if the comeback attempt ultimately came up short. The Browns took home the 24-22 victory, but the Ravens received an affirmation that Tucker can do it all for them. Baltimore is a rare team that has the luxury of being able to send their kicker onto the field for a kick well over 50 yards without having much doubt as to what the final result will be.

Rodger Sherman @rodger Gonna be honest, I’m bummed the Ravens tried to pick up a 4th-and-6 from their own 45-yard line instead of letting Justin Tucker kick the 72-yarder for the win. Gonna be honest, I’m bummed the Ravens tried to pick up a 4th-and-6 from their own 45-yard line instead of letting Justin Tucker kick the 72-yarder for the win.

He has now proven he can deliver the perfect onside kick. The Ravens may even opt to have him do a few more to surprise teams if he can get that perfect combination of speed and roll to give his teammates the best possible chance to recover.

Rule changes have made onside kicks difficult, and nearly impossible, for the kicking team to recover. Leave it to one of the greatest of all time to make it look easy.

