  • WATCH: Katy Perry has a unique spin on Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech at Benedictine College

WATCH: Katy Perry has a unique spin on Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech at Benedictine College

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified Jun 02, 2024 20:37 GMT
Katy Perry edits Harrison Butker
Katy Perry edits Harrison Butker's speech

Harrison Butker grabbed attention for his commencement speech at Benedictine College in May. The Kansas City Chiefs kicker faced backlash along with some support for his Catholic views. However, pop icon Katy Perry had fun with Butker’s speech to celebrate Pride month.

Butker’s speech was considered by many to be anti-women and anti-LGBTQ+; however, Katy Perry, using the magic of editing, jumbled up the speech to distort Butker’s original version and convey an entirely different meaning now.

Perry posted this version on Instagram with the caption:

“Fixed this for my girls, my graduates, and my gays — you can do anything, congratulations and happy pride.”

The Chiefs drafted Butker in 2017. Since then, the Georgia Tech graduate has had a meteoric rise in the NFL to cement his position as one of the best kickers of his generation.

Only time will tell whether Katy Perry’s version of Harrison Butker’s speech will gain as much recognition as the original one and spark a conversation inside and outside the football world.

Harrison Butker doubles down on his commencement speech

Butker faced tremendous backlash for his speech, with each line of his remarks being picked apart by critics within the NFL world and outside of it. However, he stuck to his beliefs and reiterated his commitment to them after taking the podium at a gala event.

"The more I’ve talked about what I value most, my Catholic faith, the more polarizing I’ve become," Butker said. "It’s a decision I’ve consciously made, and one I do not regret at all.”

Amid the sea of criticism, Butker has found support in those closest to him, from teammates, including star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and coach Andy Reid.

All eyes will be on the Chiefs kicker as the defending champions host the Baltimore Ravens for the season opener at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 8.

